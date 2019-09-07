News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Ajit Doval on Kashmir: The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said the Army presence in the Kashmir Valley was only limited to fighting terrorists, and police and central forces were there for handling public order.

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter: The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is healthy and safe in the Lunar orbit, an ISRO official said after the Vikram lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before the touchdown on moon's surface early on Saturday.

PM Modi to ISRO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2 and asserted that there will be a "new dawn and better tomorrow".

Court politics: Days after the Supreme Court Collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya, Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani has resigned.

India's last message to former Zimbabwe President: India on Friday expressed its condolences over the demise of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, who passed away at the age of 95, and hailed him as a "true friend" who contributed immensely to the friendship between the two countries.

Save Amazon: Presidents and ministers from seven Amazon countries met in Colombia on Friday to agree on measures to protect the world's biggest rainforest, under threat from wildfires and rampant deforestation.

Uddhav Thackeray opens on alliance with BJP: Speaking at a function here, Thackeray lavished praise on Modi for nullifying Article 370, and gave a call for construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and introduction of Uniform Civil Code.

SIT visits at girl's home and college: The 16-member of Special Investigating Team (SIT) having experts from the field of forensic, cyber and law on Saturday, visited SS College and the home of its law student in connection with the probe of sexual harassment charges levelled by her against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

