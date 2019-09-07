‘India is with you’: PM to ISRO scientists after lander loses contact

Modi asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Addressing scientists at ISRO’s control centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the best is yet to come in our space programme, and India is with their scientists.

"We came very close, but we need to cover more ground... Learnings’ from today will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn. When ISRO has its encyclopaedia of success, some hurdles cannot put its flight out of trajectory," he said hours after India lost contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram.

He asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2 and asserted that there will be a "new dawn".

“We will rise to the occasion and reach even newer heights of success. To our scientists I want to say- India is with you. You are exceptional professionals who have made an incredible contribution to national progress,” he added.

The Prime Minister also stated that irrespective of the setbacks, our resolve to reach to the moon has strengthened more.

After the address that last for about 30 minutes, PM Modi shook hands with ISRO scientists.

ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.