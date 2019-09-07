Nation Current Affairs 07 Sep 2019 ‘India is with you ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘India is with you’: PM to ISRO scientists after lander loses contact

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 7, 2019, 8:23 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2019, 9:12 am IST
PM also stated that irrespective of the setbacks, our resolve to reach to the moon has strengthened more.
Modi asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Modi asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Addressing scientists at ISRO’s control centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the best is yet to come in our space programme, and India is with their scientists.

"We came very close, but we need to cover more ground... Learnings’ from today will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn. When ISRO has its encyclopaedia of success, some hurdles cannot put its flight out of trajectory," he said hours after India lost contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram.

 

He asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2 and asserted that there will be a "new dawn".

“We will rise to the occasion and reach even newer heights of success. To our scientists I want to say- India is with you. You are exceptional professionals who have made an incredible contribution to national progress,” he added.

The Prime Minister also stated that irrespective of the setbacks, our resolve to reach to the moon has strengthened more.

After the address that last for about 30 minutes, PM Modi shook hands with ISRO scientists.

ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

...
Tags: chandrayaan-2, isro, k sivan
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

The development comes days after the Supreme Court collegium declined to entertain Justice Tahilramani's request to reconsider her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court. (Photo: File)

Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani set to quit over transfer

Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday said that the communication loss with 'Vikram' lander may not have been due to crash-landing. (Photo: ANI)

'Vikram' hasn't crashed, communication between orbiter, lander on: Ex-ISRO Director

The video clip showed PM Modi giving a warm hug and patting the shoulder of the ISRO chairman as he broke down. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: ISRO chairman gets emotional, PM Modi consoles

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement that the communication with Vikram lander was lost evoked reactions from all bigwigs to common citizens across India, who stood in solidarity. (Photo: ANI)

'India's proud moment': Nation supports ISRO after Vikram lander's silence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

A successor to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1X sits below the Rs 20,000 mark and offers the kind of performance that would make one wonder how can a phone this good, be this cheap?
 

Best PUBG Phone under Rs 20,000: 4D vibration, sound localisation and other features

The ultra gaming mode also offers sound localization training in which you can actually train the phone to identify footsteps from near and far.
 

Shibani Dandekar flaunts hot pink bikini while soaking in the sun; check out

Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Dance on ramp: Deepika Padukone grooves with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at fashion show

Deepika Padukone dances with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Two-headed snake, fitting palm of hand, spotted in Indonesia

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild. (Photo: YouTube/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

The vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-vegetarian thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra). (Photo: Zomato)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani set to quit over transfer

The development comes days after the Supreme Court collegium declined to entertain Justice Tahilramani's request to reconsider her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court. (Photo: File)

'Vikram' hasn't crashed, communication between orbiter, lander on: Ex-ISRO Director

Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday said that the communication loss with 'Vikram' lander may not have been due to crash-landing. (Photo: ANI)

'India's proud moment': Nation supports ISRO after Vikram lander's silence

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement that the communication with Vikram lander was lost evoked reactions from all bigwigs to common citizens across India, who stood in solidarity. (Photo: ANI)

Aim big; don't let disappointment come in way: PM Modi to students

Modi also met students from Bhutan and asked them whether they befriended Indian students. He gave autographs and got a group photograph clicked with the students. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter healthy in lunar orbit: ISRO official after lander lost contact

Chandrayaan-2, a follow-on mission to the Chandrayaan-1 mission undertaken more than a decade ago, comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan). (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham