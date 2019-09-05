News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

D K Shivakumar release video message: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is under Enforcement Directorate's custody, on Wednesday said that "political vendetta" has become stronger than the law in this country.

US backs India's decision under new anti-terror law: The United States on Thursday said that it “commends” India after Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and two others were declared terrorists on Wednesday under a new anti-terror law.

Zakir Naik's extradition: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad and raised the issue of extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted in India for fuelling extremism.

SC verdict on INX Media case: In a setback for former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

SC responds to Mufti's daughter petition: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that Mehbooba Mufti's daughter will be allowed to meet her in Kashmir. The court was responding to Mufti’s daughter Sana Iltija Javed petition in which she stated that she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month.

Siddaramaiah clarifies his slap: Siddaramaiah clarifies his slap:Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who was caught on camera, slapping an aide, tweeted on Wednesday that the incident was “blown out of proportion”, indicating that it was an instance oh him “expressing affection”.

H1-B visa fee: A federal US agency on Wednesday proposed USD 10 fee for the registration of new H1-B visas, offsetting costs incurred in the process.

Boris Johnson’s snap election rejected: British MPs on Wednesday rejected a motion tabled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to dissolve the Parliament and call a snap election on October 15, handing the 55-year-old Conservative leader his third defeat in less than 24 hours.

Rajnath at ‘Seoul Defence Dialogue': Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stated that India has never been an aggressor in history but would not hesitate in using its strength to defend itself.

Carrie Lam on withdrawal of controversial extradition bill: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam earlier on Thursday (local time) said that the decision to withdraw the extradition bill was taken by the Hong Kong government and not Beijing, South China Morning Post reported.

UAE chooses not to take sides in J&K issue: In another setback for Pakistan, visiting UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has said that Kashmir is not an issue concerning Muslim Ummah (community) but rather a dispute between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Chidambaram hits again: Senior congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram, before leaving for Tihar jail this evening, took a last hit at the government. "I'm only worried about the economy," he said, continuing his dig at the government earlier this week with the "5 per cent" remark.

Chidambaram jailed: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail till September 19 in the INX Media case after a Delhi Court declined to accept his request to free him on bail.

Ratul Puri in ED custody: A Delhi court on Thursday sent businessman Ratul Puri to remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six days in the alleged AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Relief for Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case: Special Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in both ED and CBI cases in Aircel-Maxis matter. Special judge OP Saini said the two would be released on Rs 1 lakh bail bond in case any of the two agencies arrested them in this case.

