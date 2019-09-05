Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2019 'Political vendetta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Political vendetta stronger than law': D K Shivakumar tweets video message

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 5, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Shivakumar, 57, was arrested on Tuesday evening by the Enforcement Directorate after four days of questioning.
In a video posted from his Twitter handle, Shivakumar was seen sitting on a chair with policemen standing around him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 In a video posted from his Twitter handle, Shivakumar was seen sitting on a chair with policemen standing around him. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is under Enforcement Directorate's custody, on Wednesday said that "political vendetta" has become stronger than the law in this country.

In a video posted from his Twitter handle, Shivakumar was seen sitting on a chair with policemen standing around him. "Political vendetta has become stronger than the law in this country," he was heard saying in the video.

 

Shivakumar, 57, was arrested on Tuesday evening by the Enforcement Directorate after four days of questioning. The probe agency had claimed that the senior Karnataka Congress leader was not co-operating in the investigation in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case in 2018 naming Shivakumar and others after the Income Tax Department raided 60 properties against them and claimed to have found more than Rs 300 crore in "undisclosed income". A chargesheet was filed, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

 

