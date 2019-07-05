Cricket World Cup 2019

Union Budget 2019: Government to improve youth skills in AI, robotics

Published Jul 5, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Training of workforce with relevant skills will help address the severe skill shortage technology and IT companies are facing right now.
The government proposes 'Study in India' to bring in foreign students to pursue education here. (Photo: ANI)
 The government proposes 'Study in India' to bring in foreign students to pursue education here. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The government plans to improve skills of youth in newer areas like artificial intelligence, big data and robotics which are valued highly within and outside the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

This will ensure they can secure high paying jobs both in India and abroad.

 

Training of workforce with relevant skills will help address the severe skill shortage technology and IT companies are facing right now.

Presenting the first full-fledged Union Budget of Narendra Modi 2.0 government in Parliament, Sitharaman said from no single Indian institute in top 200 universities ranking until five years ago, the country has three institutions in the top 200 global institutions bracket.

To make India a hub of higher education, the government proposes 'Study in India' to bring in foreign students to pursue education here, she said.

The government proposes the allocation of Rs 400 crore for world-class higher education institutions in the country, she added.

