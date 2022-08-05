Heavy rains forecast for AP

Despite delayed arrival of southwest monsoon, AP received around 18% of surplus rainfall in the first two months of the southwest monsoon. (Representational image/DC image)

VISAKHAPATNAM: A low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal around August 7, IMD Amaravati report said on Thursday.

Issuing a warning for Andhra Pradesh, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh for three days. The IMD also predicted that heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), Yanam and Rayalaseema on Friday.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in NCAP, SCAP and Yanam, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely to occur at isolated places in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon, Andhra Pradesh received around 18 per cent of surplus rainfall in the first two months (June and July) of the southwest monsoon (water year).

According to the statistics provided by IMD-Amaravati, from June 1 to July 31, as against the normal rainfall of 229.4 mm, the state received 271.2 mm. In June this year, the rainfall was scanty and deficit till June 18 and in the next two weeks and after that there was some good rainfall in all parts of the state. Subsequently, there were some good spells of rain in July this year.