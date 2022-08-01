  
Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2022 Second highest rainf ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Second highest rainfall in 34 years recorded in July: IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Aug 1, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2022, 1:29 am IST
Yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for the state as isolated light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places in the next 24 hours. The city will experience a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely to occur in parts of the city in the next 48 hours. — Representational Image/DC
HYDERABAD: The second highest state cumulative rainfall was recorded in the month of July at 539.9 mm against the normal rainfall of 244.4 mm, the second highest in 34 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The highest recorded rainfall was 544.1mm in July 1988.

The day was mostly clear with no heavy rains recorded in the city on Sunday. Amberpet recorded the highest rainfall at 35.0 mm, with Rajendranagar at 28.0 and Kukatpally at 27.5 mm on Sunday in the city.

The average rainfall for the state was 3.2 mm against 5.9 mm normal. Nirmal recorded the highest rainfall at 57.8 mm, followed by Siddipet at 54.3 mm and Komaram Bheem at 53.5 mm.

Yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for the state as isolated light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places in the next 24 hours. The city will experience a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely to occur in parts of the city in the next 48 hours.

The expected maximum temperature will be 32.9 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature 22.6 degree Celsius. Relative humidity is expected to be 80 per cent with no rainfall.

