News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Kumaraswamy cuts Congress off: In a blow to the Congress in Karnataka, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that JD (S) will fight the upcoming elections in the state on its own

Pakistan in denial: Defence experts on Sunday claimed Pakistan is insulting its armed forces by not accepting the bodies of Border Action Team (BAT) army regulars and terrorists who were killed during an attempt to infiltrate into India.

Alka Lamba calls it quits: Alka Lamba on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Speaking to ANI, Lamba, who is an MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency, said she decided to resign only after consulting people of her constituency.

Yet another CWC meet: The Congress Working Committee has declared that it will meet on Saturday amidst the leadership crisis in the party triggered by Rahul Gandhi’s decision to resign as the Congress party president.

Bikers sent back amid tension in valley: Many Ladakh-bound bikers on Sunday were not allowed to proceed towards Kashmir valley after the Jammu and Kashmir government advised Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley. The riders had to return from Jawahar Tunnel in Ramban district after they were denied entry into Srinagar by police deployed there.

Sena targets women voters: Close on the heels of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's ongoing 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', the Shiv Sena has launched another campaign to reach out to women voters ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Shiv Sena's secretary Aadesh Bandekar, who is also a well-known Marathi actor and TV show host, has been given the task to carry out the campaign, titled 'Mauli Sanvad'.

CJI expresses concern over reckless behaviour by few individuals, groups: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday said the present times are witnessing "belligerent and reckless behaviour" by a few individuals and some groups.He, however, expressed optimism that such developments are just "exceptions" and will be defeated by the strong traditions of the country's legal institutions.

Statue of unity nominated for UK-based award: The Statue of Unity, a memorial to Sardar Patel, in Gujarat's Kevadia town has been shortlisted for 'The Structural Awards 2019' of the UK-based Institution of Structural Engineers (IStructE). The 182-metre-tall statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year.

K'taka CM to conduct aerial servey: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is going to conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state on Monday. This comes after Karnataka Congress MLA HK Patil wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, asking him to cancel his Delhi trip, scheduled for August 6, and visit flood-affected areas of north Karnataka instead.

US and Taliban negotiate on Afghanistan: The US and the Taliban were thrashing out elements of a deal to bring a close to Afghanistan's 18-year conflict on the second day of renewed talks in Doha on Sunday. The US, which invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban in 2001, wants to withdraw thousands of troops and turn the page on its longest-ever war. But it would first seek assurances from the insurgents that they will renounce Al-Qaeda and stop other militants like the Islamic State group using the country as a haven.

Pakistan's embarrassment at WTO: Pakistan has lost three key positions in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government failed to finalise a candidate for the post of ambassador at the world body.

Godavari swells, puts Andhra on alert: A total of 74,068 people was affected by the floods in river Godavari, and 17,632 were shifted to relief camps. The heavy flood battered at least six mandals in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh. The second warning signal issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram continued as 13.58 lakh cusecs of floodwaters flowed in.

Pending cases in courts: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Sunday, said over 1,000 cases are pending in courts across the country for 50 years, while a whopping two lakh-plus cases are pending for 25 years. Addressing a public function here, Gogoi instructed Gauhati High Court Chief Justice (Acting) Arup Kumar Goswami to clear such long pending cases in Assam as soon as possible.

Chandrayaan 2's feat in pictures: Isro released pictures of earth from the recently launched chandrayaan 2.

ACB issues notice to Mehbooba Mufti: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a notice to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti asking her whether she had verbally or otherwise endorsed the recommendations made by some ministers in the PDP-BJP government for appointments in J K Bank.

