Nation Other News 04 Aug 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, In Other News

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 4, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Kumaraswamy cuts Congress off: In a blow to the Congress in Karnataka, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that JD (S) will fight the upcoming elections in the state on its own

Read: 'We don't need any coalition now,' says 'accidental CM' Kumaraswamy

 

Pakistan in denial: Defence experts on Sunday claimed Pakistan is insulting its armed forces by not accepting the bodies of Border Action Team (BAT) army regulars and terrorists who were killed during an attempt to infiltrate into India.

Read: Pak insulting its troops by not accepting bodies of deceased: Defence experts

Alka Lamba calls it quits: Alka Lamba on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Speaking to ANI, Lamba, who is an MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency, said she decided to resign only after consulting people of her constituency.

Read: Alka Lamba resigns from Aam Aadmi Party

Yet another CWC meet: The Congress Working Committee has declared that it will meet on Saturday amidst the leadership crisis in the party triggered by Rahul Gandhi’s decision to resign as the Congress party president.

Read: Congress top brass to meet on August 10 amid leadership vacancy

Bikers sent back amid tension in valley: Many Ladakh-bound bikers on Sunday were not allowed to proceed towards Kashmir valley after the Jammu and Kashmir government advised Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley. The riders had to return from Jawahar Tunnel in Ramban district after they were denied entry into Srinagar by police deployed there.

Read: Ladakh-bound bikers sent back from Kashmir Valley

Sena targets women voters: Close on the heels of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's ongoing 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', the Shiv Sena has launched another campaign to reach out to women voters ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Shiv Sena's secretary Aadesh Bandekar, who is also a well-known Marathi actor and TV show host, has been given the task to carry out the campaign, titled 'Mauli Sanvad'.

Read: Sena launches another campaign, targets women voters

CJI expresses concern over reckless behaviour by few individuals, groups: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday said the present times are witnessing "belligerent and reckless behaviour" by a few individuals and some groups.He, however, expressed optimism that such developments are just "exceptions" and will be defeated by the strong traditions of the country's legal institutions.

Read: Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few individuals, groups: CJI

Statue of unity nominated for UK-based award: The Statue of Unity, a memorial to Sardar Patel, in Gujarat's Kevadia town has been shortlisted for 'The Structural Awards 2019' of the UK-based Institution of Structural Engineers (IStructE). The 182-metre-tall statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year.

Read: 'Statue of Unity' shortlisted for UK-based structural award

K'taka CM to conduct aerial servey: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is going to conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state on Monday. This comes after Karnataka Congress MLA HK Patil wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, asking him to cancel his Delhi trip, scheduled for August 6, and visit flood-affected areas of north Karnataka instead.

Read: Karnataka CM to conduct aerial survey of flood affected areas

US and Taliban negotiate on Afghanistan: The US and the Taliban were thrashing out elements of a deal to bring a close to Afghanistan's 18-year conflict on the second day of renewed talks in Doha on Sunday. The US, which invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban in 2001, wants to withdraw thousands of troops and turn the page on its longest-ever war. But it would first seek assurances from the insurgents that they will renounce Al-Qaeda and stop other militants like the Islamic State group using the country as a haven.

Read: US, Taliban push for peace

Pakistan's embarrassment at WTO: Pakistan has lost three key positions in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government failed to finalise a candidate for the post of ambassador at the world body.

Read: Pakistan faces disappointment at WTO

Godavari swells, puts Andhra on alert: A total of 74,068 people was affected by the floods in river Godavari, and 17,632 were shifted to relief camps. The heavy flood battered at least six mandals in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh. The second warning signal issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram continued as 13.58 lakh cusecs of floodwaters flowed in.

Read: Over 70,000 people affected as Godavari swells in Andhra

Pending cases in courts: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Sunday, said over 1,000 cases are pending in courts across the country for 50 years, while a whopping two lakh-plus cases are pending for 25 years. Addressing a public function here, Gogoi instructed Gauhati High Court Chief Justice (Acting) Arup Kumar Goswami to clear such long pending cases in Assam as soon as possible.

Read: Over 1000 cases subjudice for 50 years: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Chandrayaan 2's feat in pictures: Isro released pictures of earth from the recently launched chandrayaan 2.

Read: ISRO releases first set of earth pictures captured by Chandrayaan 2

ACB issues notice to Mehbooba Mufti: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a notice to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti asking her whether she had verbally or otherwise endorsed the recommendations made by some ministers in the PDP-BJP government for appointments in J K Bank.

Read: ACB issues notice to Mehbooba over JK bank appointments, 'not surprised,' she says

...
Tags: kashmir, andhra, pakistan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

he meeting was also attended Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Omar Abdullah (NC), Taj Mohiuddin (Congress), Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (Peoples Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and M Y Tarigami (CPI-M). (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir based political parties to fight abrogation of state's special status

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and local police have also been carrying out rescue and relief operations across the state after water burst into cities due to swelled up rivers and days of incessant rains. (Photo: ANI)

IAF helicopter rescues 58 people from flood-hit Thane

'Treatment of other two injured is still going on in the hospital,' the doctor said. (Photo: ANI)

Three girls die in wall collapse in Gujarat's Bharuch

Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where the apprehension of law and order disturbances is more. (Photo: PTI)

Anticipating tension, security beefed up in Kashmir; state on high alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, 'There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation's best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

The picture accompanying the tweet is a collage of photos features policemen helping residents as the city has been battered by heavy downpour of late, disrupting normal life. (Photo: Twitter I @MumbaiPolice)
 

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2’s first set of pictures of Earth

The Pacific ocean and the continent of America are visible in the pictures which were taken from a distance of 5,000km. (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)
 

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: After water landing, French 'rocketman' succeeds English Channel crossing

Franky Zapata set off on his 'Flyboard' from Sangatte on the northern coast of France for the 20-minute trip to St. Margaret's Bay in Dover, on England's south coast. (Photo: AFP/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

'In next three months, the Delhi Assembly will go paperless. MLAs also can see from home whether his or her question to be asked during Session has been chosen or not. The project is being executed with financial help of the Delhi government which has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the same,' speaker Ram Niwas Goel said. (Photo: Twitter I @DelhiAssembly) )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Anticipating tension, security beefed up in Kashmir; state on high alert

Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where the apprehension of law and order disturbances is more. (Photo: PTI)

Pak insulting its troops by not accepting bodies of deceased: Defence experts

‘This is very shameful that Pakistan is not coming to take the bodies of their soldiers. They are insulting their forces by behaving like this. Same happened in Kargil and our soldiers had to bury bodies of Pakistani soldiers,’ he said. (Photo: AP)

J&K political parties meet to discuss Kashmir situation

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the leaders of various political parties had decided to meet at a hotel here, but the police asked it not to allow any political meeting in its premises. (Photo: File)

Sunday story: The boy from Bookanakere who made it to Race course Rd

B S Yediyurappa

Andhra Pradesh: Godavari in spate, state, NDRF, Navy on high alert

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham