Over 70,000 people affected as Godavari swells in Andhra

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2019, 7:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 7:34 pm IST
The heavy flood battered at least six mandals in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh.
The famous Goshpada Kshetram on the banks of Godavari at Kovvuru was inundated, following which temples here were closed. (Photo: File)
Amaravati: A total of 74,068 people was affected by the floods in river Godavari, and 17,632 were shifted to relief camps.

The heavy flood battered at least six mandals in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh. The second warning signal issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram continued as 13.58 lakh cusecs of floodwaters flowed in.

 

About 7,500 cusecs of this was being let out into the delta canals and the rest into the Bay of Bengal.

No casualties have been reported in the flood-hit areas as teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force reached out to the affected areas with essential supplies and food.

Power supply remained cut off while the road communication network was also badly damaged in the two districts, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

As per a preliminary estimate, damages to roads and other infrastructure were to the tune of Rs 6.45 crore.

In all, people in 280 villages in West and East Godavari districts were facing the brunt of the flood fury, according to the authority.

The impact was more on East Godavari where 52,500 people were affected. The remaining 21,568 were from West Godavari.

The famous Goshpada Kshetram on the banks of Godavari at Kovvuru was inundated, following which temples here were closed.

The water-level touched 29 metres at Polavaram dam construction site, but all access to the project remained cut off as the main approach Kademma sluice bridge submerged.

For the fifth consecutive day, island villages under Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district remained in darkness as power supply was cut off.

Consequently, 17,632 persons were shifted to relief camps. Over 35,000 food packets have been distributed for them on Sunday afternoon.

The Yedduvagu and Siddaramvagu bridges in West Godavari district remain submerged, cutting off transportation to villages in the region.

All required measures have been taken by the Collectors of these two districts and the situation is under control, the authority said in a press release.

Rice (25 kg to each affected family), kerosene, edible oil, potatoes and redgram daal have been supplied for the flood victims.

In West Godavari, officials organised 47 medical camps in the flood-hit areas to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases.

State Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy spoke to Collectors of the Godavari districts and reviewed the situation.

...
Tags: andhra, floods, monsoon
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


