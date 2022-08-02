  
60 fall ill due to poor food served at schools in Karimnagar

An attendant at the school also tested positive for Covid-19. The district medical and health officer, on the orders of the collector, tested the students at the school, following which many cases of seasonal viral fevers were detected. — Representational Image/DC
Karimnagar: At least 60 students of gurukul residential schools and welfare institutions run by the state government fell sick due to poor quality of food served in areas under the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

On Monday night, 20 students of the Telangana State Model School at Pochampalli in Manakondur mandal suffered food poisoning after having dinner. Following complaints of severe stomach ache and loose stool, they were admitted to a primary health centre.

On Sunday, 40 students of the Mahatma Jyothi Rao Phule Backward Class Welfare Residential School in Peddur of Rajanna Sircilla district suffered food poisoning. The students were sent home with their parents.

Parents, on reaching the school to fetch their wards, were unhappy over the untidy premises of the school and also questioned a lack of facilities to treat them.

An attendant at the school also tested positive for Covid-19. The district medical and health officer, on the orders of the collector, tested the students at the school, following which many cases of seasonal viral fevers were detected.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also staged a dharna in front of the school demanding that the government take immediate action against the hostel staff and school authorities.

Location: India, Telangana


