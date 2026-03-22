Air India Tightens Crew Fitness Rules, Pay Cut for Lapses

Mumbai: Air India is planning to introduce a health and fitness compliance policy for its cabin crew, under which those found underweight, overweight or obese could face derostering and loss of pay. The compliance assessment will be based on the cabin crew members' Body Mass Index (BMI) with a reading of 18-24.9 defined as 'normal' and accepted as 'desired range' by the airline.

A BMI reading of less than 18 will be considered as 'underweight', though it may be acceptable subject to clearing of medical evaluation and functional assessment, according to the policy accessed by PTI.

A BMI reading in the range of 25-29.9 will be defined as 'overweight' and will be considered acceptable, provided the cabin crew member clears the functional assessment.

As per the policy, to be effective from May 1, a reading of 30 or above is 'obese' and not an acceptable range.

A cabin crew member will be derostered if he or she is either 'underweight' or 'overweight' and will be required to clear the functional assessment.

In case the member fails to pass the assessment, then he or she will be placed on loss of pay till the clearance happens, the policy said.

For cabin crew members who are found 'obese', the immediate action will include derostering and loss of pay. Such people will have to achieve the acceptable BMI within a certain number of days.

Loss-making Air India will take corrective actions against the obese cabin crew members for failure to meet the BMI parameters.

Air India has phased out most of its legacy staff in the last four years.

The airline was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022.

Introducing the 'Cabin Crew Health and Fitness Compliance Policy', Air India told the cabin crew members that the initial launch aims to promote awareness of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and familiarise them with the process of maintaining an appropriate weight category.

"The current policy, in the interim, serves as a preparatory measure before the policy with enhanced fitness standards is implemented," it said.

The new policy will be applicable to those flying as well as those under training.