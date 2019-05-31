Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 31 May 2019 He is very selfish: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

He is very selfish: BJP MP slams Nitish for opting out of Cabinet

ANI
Published May 31, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
'Nitish only thinks for his own benefits. He is very selfish and takes decisions for his own benefits. He is very selfish,' said RS MP.
'With the help of the BJP, he ran the government in Bihar for seven long years. But, the moment he realised that he can run the government independently, he kicked out our party,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 'With the help of the BJP, he ran the government in Bihar for seven long years. But, the moment he realised that he can run the government independently, he kicked out our party,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP leader Gopal Narayan Singh on Friday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for turning down his party's offer of one spot in the Cabinet just a few hours before the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

"Nitish only thinks for his own benefits. He is very selfish and takes decisions for his own benefits. He is very selfish," said the Rajya Sabha MP.

 

"With the help of the BJP, he ran the government in Bihar for seven long years. But, the moment he realised that he can run the government independently, he kicked out our party. No alliance partners are protesting for Cabinet berths. I feel that people in Bihar will also point fingers at Nitish Kumar for his move," he lashed out.

The JD(U) on Thursday decided to not be a part of Narendra Modi's new Cabinet, saying it would not accept the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the Cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (Cabinet berth)," JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had said after a meeting of party leaders.

Kumar, who later attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, had stated, "It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

Read: Don't want any symbolic participation in the government: JD(U) chief Nitish

JD(U) won 16 seats in Bihar in the recently concluded Lok Sabha, while BJP bagged 17.

Despite being a part of the National Democratic Alliance, the party was also not part of the last central government. The BJP, however, is sharing power in the Bihar government with its leader Sushil Kumar Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, gopal narayan singh, bjp, nitish kumar, jd(u)
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Names, portfolios of Cabinet ministers announced

BSP stitched an alliance with SP and RLD in Uttar Pradesh and contested on 38 parliamentary seats, however, they could only manage to win 10. SP bagged 5, while RLD drew a blank. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati calls for meeting of BSP leaders to discuss poll drubbing

Justice Mukta Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking extension of time to complete its investigation in the case lodged against Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC grants 4 more months time to CBI to complete probe in Asthana bribery case

He said, 'It will be my endeavour to continue the efforts and provide the nation with a Navy that is strong, capable and which is ready to meet any security challenge in the maritime domain.' (Photo: ANI)

Admiral Karambir Singh takes over as Navy Chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Abu Dhabi tower lights up in celebration of PM Modi swearing-in

Suri said that India-UAE relations witnessed a real transformation since Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015. (Photo:ANITwitter)
 

World Cup 2019: ENG vs SA; Ben Stokes takes spectacular one-handed catch; see video

England next takes on Pakistan in the World Cup on June 3. (Photo: AFP)
 

Feeling fresh: Hindu officer after keeping 'roza' on behalf of driver in Maharashtra

Mali said, 'On 6 May, I asked him if he will keep roza. He said he won't be able to as his health does not support him because of duty. So, I told him I will do it in his place,' (Photo: ANI)
 

Makers of 'Bharat' share insights of Salman Khan shooting in the middle of ocean

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup clashes, as the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan in all the six games. (Malala Yousafzai/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mayawati calls for meeting of BSP leaders to discuss poll drubbing

BSP stitched an alliance with SP and RLD in Uttar Pradesh and contested on 38 parliamentary seats, however, they could only manage to win 10. SP bagged 5, while RLD drew a blank. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi HC grants 4 more months time to CBI to complete probe in Asthana bribery case

Justice Mukta Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking extension of time to complete its investigation in the case lodged against Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad. (Photo: File)

Admiral Karambir Singh takes over as Navy Chief

He said, 'It will be my endeavour to continue the efforts and provide the nation with a Navy that is strong, capable and which is ready to meet any security challenge in the maritime domain.' (Photo: ANI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Old, new faces in PM's cabinet; portfolios to be out today

The oath was administered by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: AP)

Andhra top cop shunted out as Jagan Reddy takes charge as CM

The YSRC, when in opposition, filed many complaints with the ECI and other authorities against the two controversial IPS officers. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham