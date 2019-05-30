Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 30 May 2019 Don't want any ...
Nation, Politics

Don't want any symbolic participation in the government: JD(U) chief Nitish

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published May 30, 2019, 6:40 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 6:42 pm IST
Nitish Kumar has said that JD(U) will still remain a part of the NDA but will not be part of the government.
'There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has declared that they do not want to be a part of the government this time, in the form of any symbolic participation.

"There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it," Nitish Kumar said while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

 

"We just don't want any kind of symbolic participation in this government. I have talked to Amit Shah ji," JD(U) chief also said, "We are not upset at all."

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

 

...
Tags: jd(u), nitish kumar, 2019 lok sabha elections, swearing-in
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Cong-JD(S) govt functioning smoothly': K'taka CM assures after meeting Rahul

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday staged a protest along with the party workers at Gandhi Bhavan here against Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the party president's post. (Photo: ANI)

T’gana Cong leader along with party workers protest against Rahul's resignation

Congress leader and Punjab's Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said any change in his portfolio will be the decision of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Traitor of Cong should be punished: Sidhu stands by his words

Tensions between the two parties benefitted the BJP which won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka while both JDS and Congress had to content itself with just one seat each. (Photo: File)

Karanataka government not affected by Lok Sabha results: Siddaramaiah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The pair of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have been in scintillating form, and have shown glimpses of their aggressive batting in IPL 2019. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
 

Makers of 'Bharat' share insights of Salman Khan shooting in the middle of ocean

Salman Khan in Bharat.
 

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup clashes, as the Men in Blue have defeated Pakistan in all the six games. (Malala Yousafzai/Twitter)
 

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

‘We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,’ the owners of Wendy’s Milton said. (Photo: Facebook | haley.styles.775)
 

Delhi University to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are no more

The Delhi University, which will be starting its admissions from Wednesday, is mulling over giving full scholarships to students whose parents are no more or unemployed, the varsity said. (Photo: File)
 

Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

A 'chaiwala' in West Bengal's Siliguri is distributing tea for free to express his happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for the second term on Thursday evening. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Cong-JD(S) govt functioning smoothly': K'taka CM assures after meeting Rahul

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

T’gana Cong leader along with party workers protest against Rahul's resignation

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday staged a protest along with the party workers at Gandhi Bhavan here against Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the party president's post. (Photo: ANI)

Traitor of Cong should be punished: Sidhu stands by his words

Congress leader and Punjab's Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said any change in his portfolio will be the decision of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi meets up with other UPA leaders before Modi’s swearing-in

Rahul Gandhi is in the capital to attend Modi’s oath taking ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

Kargil war veteran declared foreigner: Cong slams BJP, says it's an insult to forces

Surjewala says it shows 'high- handedness and flawed manner' in which the NRC exercise is being implemented in the northeastern state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham