CBSE paper leak: Delhi Police identifies 'whistleblower' who had warned board

Mumbai: The person who had written to the Central Board of Secondary Education on the question paper leak a day prior to the Class 10 math examination, has reportedly been identified by Delhi Police and has now joined probe.

According to a report in ANI, the person is being questioned by police personnel who had earlier sought Google’s help to trace the email address concerned.

However, the identity of the ‘whistleblower’ has not been disclosed.

Earlier on Saturday, internet giant Google had sent in information to Delhi Police’s Crime Branch about the email id from where the CBSE chairperson had received a mail on the math paper leak.

The mail sent to chairperson Anita Karwal had a dozen images of the handwritten math question paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp. Despite the warnings, the board decided to not scrap the examination.

In spite of receiving many such warnings, the board did not have enough time to cancel and reschedule the test, an NDTV report quoted Education Secretary Anil Swarup.

Delhi cops continued with their investigation into the matter by visiting different schools and coaching institutes. A total of 53 students and seven teachers have been interrogated by far. WhatsApp groups that have come under the scanner for sharing the paper are also being probed.

Two separate cases were registered on March 27 and March 28 after the regional director of the CBSE complained about the Class 10 mathematics paper and Class 12 economics paper leak.

The Class 10 math and the Class 12 economics tests were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively.