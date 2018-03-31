search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBSE Class 10 re-test only if there's 'large-scale leak', says Javadekar

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
A preliminary probe revealed that the leak of the Class 10 maths paper was restricted only to Delhi (NCR region) and Haryana.
The police since Friday have questioned 35 people, including a coaching centre's owner, 18 students and some tutors, in connection with the case. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The police since Friday have questioned 35 people, including a coaching centre's owner, 18 students and some tutors, in connection with the case. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the announcements made by his ministry on Friday should clear all confusion regarding the re-test of the CBSE Class 10 maths and Class 12 Economics papers. 

The re-examination of the board's Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July, the government said on Friday, amid widespread outrage over the papers leak issue. 

 

In a series of tweets, the Union Minister reiterated the statements made by School Education Secretary Anil Swarup and said the aim of the government was to ensure that children's futures are not hampered. 

"In the larger interest of academics and students the sensitive government has taken a decision not to have nationwide retest in Maths for class 10th. As far as Delhi and Haryana, where police investigation is on, retest for Class-X Maths will be conducted only if investigation points to large scale leak," he tweeted. 

In the interest of students of 12th class so that their career is not hampered, their economics retest will happen on April 25. So now no confusion. All the best, Javadekar said in a tweet. 

Ruling out a nationwide re-tests for Class 10 mathematics, the HRD Ministry said that a final decision on the re-examination for Delhi-NCR and Haryana would be taken in the next 15 days following a detailed inquiry. 

Earlier, Swarup, while answering a barrage of questions from reporters on the leak issue, said a preliminary enquiry has revealed that the leak of the Class 10 mathematics paper was restricted only to Delhi (NCR region) and Haryana. 
He asserted that there has been no leak outside India, and therefore no re-examination will be held abroad. 

The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28, respectively, to probe the leak of the Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE. 

The police since Friday have questioned 35 people, including a coaching centre's owner, 18 students and some tutors, in connection with the case, an official privy to the investigations said. 

Tags: class 12 economics, class 10 maths, cbse, cbse paper leak, prakash javadekar, cbse exams
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British woman almost dies during surgery to get a butt like Kim Kardashian's

Jade was rushed to a hospital with erratic heartbeat and collapsed lungs on her return to England (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018: After Warner ban, Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Alex Hales as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named England batsman Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: AFP / BCCI)
 

Record broken as Meg Lanning's Australia beat England, clinch women's T20 tri-series

With the victory to clnch T20 tri-series, Meg Lanning’s Australia capped off a stunning Commonwealth Tour of India, having clinched the ODI and T20 series with sheer dominance. (Photo: PTI)
 

Act now: How to use parental controls iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

Apart from simply sending out data, downloading apps and running through compromised websites could also put your loved ones into trouble.
 

An iPhone with a stylus? Rumours predict a Galaxy Note rival

Apple only offers a stylus on its expensive iPad Pro models and the recently unveiled cheaper iPad 9.7-inch.
 

Galaxy Note 9 leaks sooner than expected, official support pages surface

Considering the ‘U’ in the SM-N960U, it’s expected that the Note 9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset for selected markets. (Representative Image: Galaxy Note 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

INX Media case: 'Uncooperative' Peter Mukerjea sent to judicial custody till Apr 13

The CBI stated that Peter Mukerjea didn't cooperate with the investigators and so they couldn't confront him with Karti or his CA. (Photo: PTI/File)

Touched inappropriately, no less than rape: SpiceJet crew alleges strip-search

In complaints written to the SpiceJet management, women asked if it was the policy of the airline 'to remove sanitary pad and touch private parts'. (Photo: File/Representational)

CMB row: TN files contempt against Centre; Govt seeks SC clarification

The Supreme Court had given a six-week deadline to the Centre to formulate the CMB, which ended on Thursday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

India issues 'note verbale' to Beijing after Mumbai man gets 'abducted' in China

Tabrez Bana visited the police station in Yiwu a few days ago to complain about threats by the businessmen and has been reported missing since. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Siddaramaiah 'bribed' 2 women, priest, says K'taka BJP, files plaint with EC

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee filed a complaint with the EC against BJP president Amit Shah, citing the violation of model code of conduct. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham