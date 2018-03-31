search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CMB row: TN files contempt against Centre; Govt seeks SC clarification

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 31, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 11:22 am IST
The AIADMK government will mention the matter before the Supreme Court on Monday.
The Supreme Court had given a six-week deadline to the Centre to formulate the CMB, which ended on Thursday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The Supreme Court had given a six-week deadline to the Centre to formulate the CMB, which ended on Thursday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday moved the Supreme Court for a contempt action against the Centre, after it failed to form a Cauvery Management Board (CMB), as per the apex court order.

The AIADMK government will mention the matter before the Supreme Court on Monday, advocate for Tamil Nadu government, Uma Pati said.

 

The Supreme Court had given a six-week deadline to the Centre to formulate the CMB, which ended on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Center filed a clarification petition before the apex court and pleaded to clarify whether it can modify the composition of Cauvery Management Board (CMB). The Center also sought more time from the Court for implementing the February 16 order.

The Centre wants the apex court to clarify as to what is the meaning of “framing a scheme” under Section 6(A) of the Inter State Water Disputes Act as there is no specific mention about “CMB” in the judgement though in the narration the verdict talks about CMB as suggested by the Tribunal in its final award of February 2007.

Talking to media, Chief Minister K Palanisamy had on Friday said that the state government will pursue legally for the formation of Cauvery Management Board.

"We scuttled the Parliament for 17 days for Cauvery Management Board. This has never happened for a state's cause," Palanisamy said.

Also Read: CMB row: TN 'scuttled' Parliament for 17 days; AIADMK to hold fast on Apr 2

The AIADMK party members have also decided to observe fast across Tamil Nadu on April 2 to urge the Central government to implement the scheme.

The DMK and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also condemned the central government for not implementing the order.

The Supreme Court in its much-awaited verdict on the decades-long dispute increased Karnataka's share of water and directed the state to release 177.25 tmc to Tamil Nadu.

Following the verdict, the Supreme Court on February 16 had ordered the Central government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee within six weeks.

Tags: cauvery management board, cauvery issue, aiadmk, dmk, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball tampering: Here’s what David Warner said about Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft

“I really wish, and hope, that Steve (Smith) and Cameron (Bancroft) have the same support that I have with me, because it's going to be a tough and emotional time these next 12 months," said David Warner. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Aussie captain Tim Paine plays peacemaker in new era of respect post ball tampering

Tim Paine put his plans into action at the start of the fourth Test by instigating a shake of hands with the South African players at the Wanderers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Facebook's history with privacy: Promises and only promises

Lawmakers in many countries may be focused on Cambridge Analytica's alleged improper use of Facebook data.
 

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.
 

Ball tampering: Apologetic David Warner resigned to never playing for Australia again

“There’s a tiny ray of hope that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again but I’m resigned to the fact that that may never happen again,” said David Warner. (Photo: AFP)
 

Jio offers free 1 year Prime membership to its subscribers

Jio has crossed 175 million subscribers base in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India issues 'note verbale' to Beijing after Mumbai man gets 'abducted' in China

Tabrez Bana visited the police station in Yiwu a few days ago to complain about threats by the businessmen and has been reported missing since. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Siddaramaiah 'bribed' 2 women, priest, says K'taka BJP, files plaint with EC

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee filed a complaint with the EC against BJP president Amit Shah, citing the violation of model code of conduct. (Photo: File)

Rajasthan: Fake doctor throws acid on baby to cure pneumonia, arrested

The woman, a native of Vinoba Basti, had allegedly thrown acid on the baby as part of traditional pneumonia treatment. (Photo: Representational/File)

Saudi to not retain passports of Indian airline crew on arrival: Air India

Indian authorities had taken up the issue with the Saudi authorities and the decision not to retain the passports of the crew of Indian airlines came into effect from mid-February this year. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Amit Shah says Siddaramaiah's 'time' is up, promises 'big shock' in polls

BJP National President Amit Shah addresses the Navashakti Samavesh of three Assembly constituencies in Mysore on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham