CMB row: TN 'scuttled' Parliament for 17 days; AIADMK to hold fast on Apr 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 30, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
Chief Minister K Palanisamy on Friday said that the state government will pursue legally for the formation of CMB.
The AIADMK government earlier on Tuesday decided to move a contempt petition on March 31. (Photo: PTI/File)
Chennai: Stung by the Centre's inaction over Cauvery issue, the AIADMK party members have decided to observe fast across Tamil Nadu on April 2 to urge the Central government to form a Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

Talking to media, Chief Minister K Palanisamy on Friday said that the state government will pursue legally for the formation of CMB.

 

"We scuttled the Parliament for 17 days for Cauvery Management Board. This has never happened for a state's cause," Palanisamy was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said that the government was discussing about the next course of action and will approach the Supreme Court again, after the Centre failed to implement it.

An executive committee meet headed by DMK working president MK Stalin passed a resolution to convene an all-party meeting to decide on next course of action on CMB formation. It said a protest will be planned after consulting all opposition parties.

The DMK also condemned the state and Central government for not implementing the SC order.

Members of Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's newly launched party 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam' had earlier on Sunday held a hunger strike in Chennai demanding constitution of the Cauvery Management Board as soon as possible.

Also Read: Dhinakaran's party on hunger strike over Cauvery Management Board

The Supreme Court had given a six-week deadline to the Centre to formulate the CMB, which ended on Thursday.

The AIADMK government earlier on Tuesday decided to move a contempt petition on March 31, in case the demand is not met by the Centre.

Also Read: Cauvery issue: TN to file contempt against Centre; CM meets ministers

Chief Minister EK Palanisamy had also held discussions with his senior ministers on the Cauvery issue on Thursday.

The apex court in its much-awaited verdict on the decades-long dispute increased Karnataka's share of water and directed the state to release 177.25 tmc to Tamil Nadu.

Following the verdict, the Supreme Court on February 16 had ordered the Central government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee within six weeks.

