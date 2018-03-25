search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Dhinakaran's party on hunger strike over Cauvery Management Board

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2018, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
The AIADMK and the DMK have come together to exert pressure on the Centre for the formation of the board.
The sit-in was led by Dhinakaran himself who paid tributes to former chief minister Jayalalithaa and MGR before beginning the strike. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The sit-in was led by Dhinakaran himself who paid tributes to former chief minister Jayalalithaa and MGR before beginning the strike. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Members of Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's newly launched party 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam' began a hunger strike on Sunday in Chennai demanding constitution of the Cauvery Management Board as soon as possible.

The sit-in was led by Dhinakaran himself who paid tributes to former chief minister Jayalalithaa and MGR before beginning the strike.

 

In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK and the DMK have come together to exert pressure on the Centre for the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam earlier in March set a deadline of six weeks for the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and said that the state will take its stand only after seeing what is actually done in this regard.

Also Read: TN sets deadline of 6 weeks for Centre to form Cauvery Management Board

The apex court in its much-awaited verdict on the decades-long dispute increased Karnataka's share of water and directed the state to release 177.25 tmc to Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: SC Cauvery verdict: TN share reduced, K'taka gets additional 14.75 tmc water

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy had expressed dissent over the Cauvery Water verdict, saying that the Supreme Court order reducing the allotment of water for the state from Cauvery river was 'disappointing.'

Following the verdict, the Supreme Court on February 16 had ordered the Central government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee within six weeks.

Tags: aiadmk, ttv dhinakaran, amma makkal munnetra kazhagam, cauvery management board
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami undergoes stitches after injuring head in road accident

BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit gave a clean chit to Shami and also included the pacer in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Apple to unveil a foldable iPhone in the next two years

Earlier reports claimed that last year, Apple applied for a patent application for a foldable display and is likely researching ways to create a foldable iPhone. (Photo: This photo is a fan-made foldable iPhone concept shared by MacRumors)
 

Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?

Losing that would be a disaster, not just for Facebook, but for any Silicon Valley company that relies on users to open up their private lives.
 

India queries Cambridge Analytica over alleged Facebook data breach

India is preparing for a general election in 2019 and several states will elect new assemblies this year and the next.
 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Superior build, eager performance — value for money

While its predecessor offered all the usual stuff in the best of ways, the Redmi 5 brings changes in places that made the budget smartphone feel ‘budget’.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Man, woman try smuggling foreign currency in rectrum, held at Kolkata airport

Euro currency notes valued at Rs 58 lakh were recovered from them and seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

PNB plans stake claim in insolvency proceedings of Nirav Modi companies

Last month, Firestar Diamond, a company owned by Nirav Modi filed for bankruptcy in a New York court. (Photo: File)

2 shot dead in multiple encounters with UP Police, arms recovered

An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were confiscated from encounter spot in Noida. (Photo: Representational/File)

BJP lost UP LS bypolls because of SP-BSP alliance, accepts Amit Shah

The BJP chief said the party was sure of winning the Karnataka Assembly polls considering the way Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was running the government there. (Photo: File)

Want dragon, elephant to dance together, but no to China's BRI: India

The South Asian countries are free to have ties with any country including China, India's Ambassador in Beijing Bambawale said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham