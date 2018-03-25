Dhinakaran's party on hunger strike over Cauvery Management Board

The sit-in was led by Dhinakaran himself who paid tributes to former chief minister Jayalalithaa and MGR before beginning the strike. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Members of Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's newly launched party 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam' began a hunger strike on Sunday in Chennai demanding constitution of the Cauvery Management Board as soon as possible.

The sit-in was led by Dhinakaran himself who paid tributes to former chief minister Jayalalithaa and MGR before beginning the strike.

In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK and the DMK have come together to exert pressure on the Centre for the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam earlier in March set a deadline of six weeks for the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and said that the state will take its stand only after seeing what is actually done in this regard.

The apex court in its much-awaited verdict on the decades-long dispute increased Karnataka's share of water and directed the state to release 177.25 tmc to Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy had expressed dissent over the Cauvery Water verdict, saying that the Supreme Court order reducing the allotment of water for the state from Cauvery river was 'disappointing.'

Following the verdict, the Supreme Court on February 16 had ordered the Central government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee within six weeks.