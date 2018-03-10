TN sets deadline of 6 weeks for Centre to form Cauvery Management Board

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the state will take its stand only after seeing what is actually done in the regard. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday set a deadline of six weeks for the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and said that the state will take its stand only after seeing what is actually done in this regard.

Earlier on Saturday, PMK youth wing president and MP, Anbumani Ramadoss suggested all MPs and MLAs in Tamil Nadu resign to exert pressure on the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board.

Meanwhile, DMK Working President and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly MK Stalin wrote to Chief Minister K Palanisamy urging that a special session should be held before the budget session scheduled to start next week, especially in light of "step-motherly attitude by the Centre" shown towards the state on the inter-state dispute involving poll-bound Karnataka.

In his letter, Stalin recalled that he had placed the same demand with Palanisamy during a meeting between the two on March 3 in order to reiterate Tamil Nadu's stand on Cauvery.

Tamil Nadu wanted the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as directed by the Supreme Court, which had recently pronounced its verdict on the inter-state dispute involving Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

On February 22, an all party meet chaired by Palaniswami decided that the chief minister will lead a delegation of leaders of all parties, farmers and MPs from the state to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Cauvery issue.

The meet had also resolved to urge Modi to immediately set up the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority as per the apex courts order to set up the bodies within six weeks.