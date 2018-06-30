Not attempting 'plea bargain': Vijay Mallya dismisses ED's allegations

Vijay Mallya is facing a trial for the UK Court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore, as well as money laundering cases. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fugitive business tycoon and liquor baron Vijay Mallya today refuted allegations of attempting a plea bargain, levied by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official. The official had said that Vijay Mallya's recent offer, to pay all his dues if his seized assets were freed, is not an option.

Refuting the ED officia, Mallya tweeted: "Media reports quote an ED official stating that I am attempting a plea bargain. Would respectfully suggest that the official read the ED charge sheet first."

According to a report in the Economic Times, the ED official had dismissed Vijay Mallya's offer calling it "an attempt at plea bargaining and a bid to bolster his case against extradition to India from Britain."

In the tweeted posted by Mallya this morning, he also wrote, "I would invite the ED to advance the same plea bargain theory in Court in front of whom I have placed my assets."

The ED official further claimed that the investigative agency had not received any copy of the affidavit filed by Mallya and United Breweries Holdings (UBH) before the Karnataka High Court last week, contrary to the businessman's claims.

Less than a week ago, Mallya broke his silence over the controversy surrounding him of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crores.

The liquor baron in a series of tweets claimed that he had been falsely framed as the "poster boy of Bank default and a lightning rod of public anger".

He also reiterated that he is making every effort, in good faith to settle dues with the banks, but if politically-motivated factors interfere, there is nothing he can do.

The 62-year-old is facing a trial for the UK Court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore, as well as money laundering cases.