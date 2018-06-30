search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Not attempting 'plea bargain': Vijay Mallya dismisses ED's allegations

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jun 30, 2018, 11:57 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 11:57 am IST
ED official had said Vijay Mallya's recent offer, to pay all his dues if his seized assets were freed, is not an option.
Vijay Mallya is facing a trial for the UK Court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore, as well as money laundering cases. (Photo: File)
 Vijay Mallya is facing a trial for the UK Court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore, as well as money laundering cases. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fugitive business tycoon and liquor baron Vijay Mallya today refuted allegations of attempting a plea bargain, levied by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official. The official had said that Vijay Mallya's recent offer, to pay all his dues if his seized assets were freed, is not an option.

Refuting the ED officia, Mallya tweeted: "Media reports quote an ED official stating that I am attempting a plea bargain. Would respectfully suggest that the official read the ED charge sheet first."

 

According to a report in the Economic Times, the ED official had dismissed Vijay Mallya's offer calling it "an attempt at plea bargaining and a bid to bolster his case against extradition to India from Britain."

In the tweeted posted by Mallya this morning, he also wrote, "I would invite the ED to advance the same plea bargain theory in Court in front of whom I have placed my assets." 

The ED official further claimed that the investigative agency had not received any copy of the affidavit filed by Mallya and United Breweries Holdings (UBH) before the Karnataka High Court last week, contrary to the businessman's claims.

Less than a week ago, Mallya broke his silence over the controversy surrounding him of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crores.

The liquor baron in a series of tweets claimed that he had been falsely framed as the "poster boy of Bank default and a lightning rod of public anger".

Also Read: Vijay Mallya releases letter to PM, says making every effort to settle dues

He also reiterated that he is making every effort, in good faith to settle dues with the banks, but if politically-motivated factors interfere, there is nothing he can do.

The 62-year-old is facing a trial for the UK Court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore, as well as money laundering cases.

Tags: vijay mallya, enforcement directorate, vijay mallya plea bargin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

If this method is implemented on iPhones within the core operating system itself, we could look at Apple trying hard to eradicate the physical Lightning port for data transfer.
 

Woman told to lose weight by doctors has 23 kg cyst removed from ovary

The mass was the equivalent of being pregnant with six babies – the average birth weight in the United States is about 7.5 lbs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

There is no such thing as a 'normal' vagina, scientists conclude

The rate of women getting operations to nip and tuck their vaginas has boomed in recent years.
 

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

Android version updates for OnePlus 3/3T will be announced in the coming months.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo, Suarez put dreams on line as Portugal face Uruguay

In Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Portugal and Uruguay boast some of the greatest goal-scorers in world football, but Sochi could be the scene of a World Cup battle of attrition on Saturday evening. (Photo: AFP)
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina must lift game for genius Messi vs France in knockouts

Coach Jorge Sampaoli has called on Argentina to lift their game to the level of "genius" Lionel Messi when they look to seal a World Cup quarter-final place with victory over France on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pension to freedom fighters not charity but honour conferred on them: Madras HC

Justices K Ravidhancrababu and T Krishnavalli gave the order while dismissing the home ministry's appeal against the order of a single judge, directing the government to grant the Swathandra Sainik Samman Pension to Periaiah. (Photo: PTI | File)

Nitish Kumar changed his track, no point meeting him: Hardik Patel in Patna

Hardik Patel said, 'I am opposed to the BJP', but added 'I am only 24 years old and not yet eligible to contest an election'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Centre allotted inadequate amount to Bengal for national highways: Mamata Banerjee

During 2016-17 and 2017-18, the allotments were Rs 2096.70 crore and Rs 1605.85 crore, respectively, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. (Photo: PTI | File)

Revenge for transferring her: Kerala bishop after nun accuses him of sexual abuse

The nun claimed that she had then complained to the church authorities about the abuse, but no action was taken. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Mumbai plane crash: Want to know who exactly was at fault, says pilot's husband

Prabhat Kathuria, the husband of Marya Zuberi, the co-pilot who along with four others was killed in the incident, is still to come to terms with the loss. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham