search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Vijay Mallya releases letter to PM, says making every effort to settle dues

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 2:41 pm IST
In his letter, Mallya said he had been made 'poster boy' of bank default and a lightning rod for public anger.
The statement comes from Vijay Mallya after the ED moved to Mumbai court last week seeking to confiscate his assets worth Rs 12,500 crore and declare him a 'fugitive offender'. (Photo: File)
 The statement comes from Vijay Mallya after the ED moved to Mumbai court last week seeking to confiscate his assets worth Rs 12,500 crore and declare him a 'fugitive offender'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who is currently in the UK, released his letters written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he was making "every effort" to settle his dues with the Public Sector Banks.

Breaking his silence to state the "factual position in response to the controversy unfortunately surrounding" him, Mallya said he had written letters to both the Prime Minister and the finance minister on April 15, 2016 to explain his side of the story.

 

"No response was received from either of them," he said in a statement.

Mallya, 62, also said he is tired of the relentless pursuit to recover dues. In the letter, he mentioned that he had been made the “poster boy" of bank default and a lightning rod for public anger.

He said, "I have been accused by politicians and the media alike of having stolen and run away with Rs 9,000 crores that was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA). Some of the lending Banks have also labelled me a wilful defaulter".

According to the letter, Mallya also agreed to settle the dues of Indian banks.

"I respectfully say that I have made and continue to make every effort, in good faith to settle with the Public Sector Banks. If politically motivated extraneous factors interfere, there is nothing that I can do," he said.

The liquor baron also slammed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and accused them of filing charge sheets against him "with various untenable and blatantly false allegations acting at the behest of the Government and lending Banks".

"The ED have also attached assets belonging to me, my Group Companies and companies owned and/or controlled by my family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) currently valued at approximately Rs 13,900 crore," he added.

The statement comes from Vijay Mallya after the ED moved to Mumbai court last week seeking to confiscate his assets worth Rs 12,500 crore and declare him a 'fugitive offender'.

Mallya is contesting money laundering charges with an overall alleged loan default of over Rs 9,000 crore. India has been continuously making efforts to extradite Vijay Mallya, who fled to London in 2016.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: vijay mallya, narendra modi, ed, cbi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Made in India’ iPhone 6s ready to hit shelves: Report

The iPhone 6s is based on the older dual-core A9 CPU, albeit with access to the latest iOS updates.
 

Newly discovered spider species named after Enid Blyton characters

Newly discovered spider species named after Enid Blyton characters. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

In a statement, Lido Turistico Beach Park denied refusing the couple entry because they were gay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Porn website shuts down, asked to cough up $ 2 million fine

The website ordered to be shut down immediately and permanently. (Representational image)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried group video/audio call feature

The messaging platform has now finally rolled out group video and audio calling feature for its users.
 

Yo-Yo for selection? Fitness test founder and ex-Juventus coach has advice for teams

With a score of 16.1 being a minimum benchmark for selection in Team India, Bangsbo said that the requirement wasn’t tough but added teams should be cautious for using it as a selection criterion.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Here's why this Andhra lawmaker spent a night at crematorium

Nimmala Rama Naidu, MLA from Andhra's Palakole was seen sleeping on a bed with a pink sheet, covering himself with a white blanket. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena accuses BJP of 'once again' starting 'election politics' in Kashmir

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said, 'People are tired of these conspiracies now. Somebody should start giving them lessons in speaking the truth.' (Photo: File | AP)

Jharkhand school head asked victims to go with rape accused: Police

Five women were raped at gunpoint by a group of at least five men, when they had gone to the village under Arki police station to create awareness on migration and human trafficking. (Representational Image | PTI)

J&K 'inalienable' for us, Pak’s empty rhetoric won’t change it: India at UN

'I would like to place on record and reiterate that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of empty rhetoric from Pakistan will change this reality,' First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

India is world's most dangerous country for women: survey

India’s Ministry of Women and Child Development declined to comment on the survey results. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham