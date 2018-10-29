search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  International cricket returns to Cricket Club of India (CCI) after a while as India take on West Indies in the fourth ODI here on Monday, with the five-match series is still up for grabs. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Keemo Paul removes Dhawan, India 1 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi's Bhavye Suneja was pilot of Indonesian plane that crashed into sea

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 29, 2018, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
The rescue operations are still underway and the officials have no information on causalities as of now.
There were seven crew members on the flight, including the captain, Bhavye Suneja, 31. (Photo: Facebook)
 There were seven crew members on the flight, including the captain, Bhavye Suneja, 31. (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: An Indian pilot, Bhavye Suneja was the captain of the Indonesian Lion Air plane which crashed into the Java Sea on Monday morning with 189 passengers on board.

The rescue operations are still underway and the officials have no information on causalities as of now.

 

There were seven crew members on the flight, including the captain, Bhavye Suneja, 31.

The cabin crew were Shintia Melina, Citra Noivita Anggelia, Alviani Hidayatul Solikha, Damayanti Simarmata, Mery Yulianda, and Deny Maula.

Read: Indonesian flight with 189 aboard crashes into sea, wreckage found

Suneja was a resident of Mayur Vihar, Delhi and studied at the Ahlcon Public School in the locality. He joined the low-cost carrier Lion Air in March 2011. The airline said that he had 6,000 flight hours. He was also a trainee pilot with Emirates from September and December 2010.

The co-pilot Harvino had more than 5,000 flight hours.

One of the senior officials said that Suneja was planning to shift back to New Delhi.

Kapish Gandhi, cousin of Suneja said, “Suneja’s parents learned of the disaster this morning and will be travelling to Jakarta tonight. Suneja lived in Jakarta with his wife. They have married two years ago. The rest of family is from Delhi.”

 “We saw it on the television this morning and didn’t know whether to believe it,” Gandhi said. “We are all speechless.”

Indonesia’s search and rescue agency released an official statement that states the reason for the crash is still unclear. According to reports, video footage apparently filmed at the scene of the crash showed a slick of fuel on the surface of the water.

Lion Air, a low-cost airline, has been involved in a number of mishaps.

Nugroho Budi Wiryanto, Deputy Chief of the National Search and Rescue Agency said some 300 people including soldiers, police and local fishermen are involved in the operation and so far they have recovered no bodies –only ID cards, personal belongings and aircraft debris.

...
Tags: indian pilot, bhavye suneja, indonesia plane crash, lion air
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Feel proud’: Lucknow police constable’s son appointed as his boss

'Everyone has a personal and professional life. We will work as expected of our posts,' said Anoop Kumar Singh. (Photo: ANI)
 

Audrey Hepburn had a secret life as a Nazi fighter

For the first two years of the war, Hepburn had to contend with the fact that her father was a Nazi agent and her mother was pro-Nazi.
 

Baby dies after contracting herpes which 'ate up her lungs and brain' from a kiss

Her mum, Abigail, 19, said that the newborn was healthy for the first 36 hours of her life before she developed a fever, became lethargic and lost any interest in food. (Representational Image)
 

2018 CR-V petrol vs diesel: which one should you buy?

Let’s take a look.
 

Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner at shrine ceremony

She wore a Heian-era style hairdo and a traditional robe splashed with red and green patterns while Moriya wore coattails.
 

Jackfruit seed may soon be a substitute to cocoa

The search for a cocoa substitute was motivated by the rise in international demand for cocoa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With bilateral, regional, global issues on agenda, PM Modi meets Japanese leaders

Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening the strategic orientation of relationship between two countries. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Satish Sana, who accused CBI no. 2 of bribery, seeks SC's protection

In his statement to the CBI, Satish Sana had said he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Rakesh Asthana to be spared any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. (Photo: File)

Date of Ayodhya case hearing to be decided in January: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

Koregaon-Bhima case: No extension in filing of chargesheet, SC stays Bombay HC order

Recently, the Bombay High Court had set aside the lower court's order allowing extension of time to police to file its probe report against the rights activists in the violence case. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Trying to threaten SC?' Vijayan slams Amit Shah for Sabarimala comment

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mocked at Amit Shah, saying his 'strength' won’t be enough to pull down the Kerala government led by the CPI-M. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham