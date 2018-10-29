search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Indonesian passenger flight crashes into sea soon after take-off: Officials

REUTERS
Published Oct 29, 2018, 8:38 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 9:00 am IST
It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the Lion Air passenger flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang.
The plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, according to the official. The jet was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, according to air tracking service Flightradar 24. (Photo: AP)
 The plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, according to the official. The jet was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, according to air tracking service Flightradar 24. (Photo: AP)

Jakarta: Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said on Monday a Lion Air passenger flight from Jakarta, the capital, to the city of Pangkal Pinang off the island of Sumatra, had crashed into the sea.

“It has been confirmed that it has crashed,” Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the agency, said by text message, when asked about the fate of the Lion Air plane. It was not immediately clear how many were on board.

 

The plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, the official said, adding that a tug boat leaving the capital’s port had seen the craft falling. The jet was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, according to air tracking service Flightradar 24.

Flight JT610 took off around 6:20 am and was due to have landed in the capital of the Bangka-Belitung tin mining hub at 7:20 am, the tracking service showed.

“We cannot give any comment at this moment,” said Edward Sirait, chief executive of Lion Air Group. “We are trying to collect all the information and data.”

A news conference would be held later on Monday, he told Reuters.

The accident is the first to be reported that involves the widely-sold Boeing 737 MAX, an updated, more fuel-efficient version of the manufacturer’s workhorse single-aisle jet. The first Boeing 737 MAX jets were introduced into service in 2017.

Lion Air’s Malaysian subsidiary, Malindo Air, received the very first global delivery.

...
Tags: passenger plane, lion air, missing plane, indonesia plane crash
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya, Jakarta




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jackfruit seed may soon be a substitute to cocoa

The search for a cocoa substitute was motivated by the rise in international demand for cocoa.
 

India’s air quality sinks to worst category possible, people advised to wear masks

The Central Pollution Control Board of India announced it would warn people to avoid jogging outdoors in the early morning and after sunset. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan called Di 2 by royal household for similarities between her and Diana

It comes after Meghan, 37, has paid tribute to Prince Harry's late mother by wearing pieces from her jewellery collection during her first major royal tour. (Photo: AP)
 

Was MS Dhoni 'dropped' from India squad for Windies, Aus T20Is? Here's what BCCI said

Struggling Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni was on Friday excluded from the T20 squads for the series against West Indies and Australia. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Novel tool to monitor fake news on Facebook, Twitter

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Ex-Lankan president Rajapaksa becomes new PM amid political drama

Mahinda Rajapaksa was on Friday sworn in as the new Prime Minister by President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: Twitter | @PresRajapaksa)

China has not asked for military access to Gwadar port, says Pakistan

Gwadar, in the southwestern province of Baluchistan, is the crown jewel of China's USD 60 billion investment in Belt and Road Initiative projects in Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Hope democratic values would be respected: India

Maithripala Sirisena

No breathing through nose, moving while I slept: Japanese scribe's Syria horror

Yasuda, who arrived home in Japan on Thursday from more than three years of what he called physical and psychological 'hell', told the Asahi Shimbun daily that his captors accused him of being a spy. (Photo: AFP)

Woman attacks kindergarten kids with knife in China, 14 injured

Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other countries, especially in major cities where security is tight, but there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years, many targeting children. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham