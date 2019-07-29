Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 Not answerable to Ye ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Not answerable to Yeddy, people know what work I have done: Kumaraswamy

ANI
Published Jul 29, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
'I ran the government for 14 months. I have no obligation to answer your (BS Yediyurappa) questions,' Kumaraswamy said.
He also accused BJP of leaving the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs to their fate and praised the Speaker for the way in which he acted throughout the fall of the coalition government. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said he was not answerable to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as he had run the government in the Karnataka with utmost clarity amongst the people.

"I ran the government for 14 months. I have no obligation to answer your (BS Yediyurappa) questions. I need to answer to my conscience. From the past 14 months, everything was being recorded. People know what work I have done," Kumaraswamy said at the Vidhan Soudha just before Yediyurappa won trust vote through voice vote on Monday.

 

In a veiled jibe at the BJP leader, Kumaraswamy added that the JD(S) will not try to bring down their numbers in the Assembly and will work with them for the benefit of the people. "We will not try to bring down your numbers from 105 to either 100 or lower. You speak of drought, at least now let's see how you will work. We will cooperate with you for the sake of people," Kumaraswamy said.

He also accused BJP of leaving the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs to their fate and praised the Speaker for the way in which he acted throughout the fall of the coalition government. "You(BJP) have left the dissenting and rebel MLAs on roads. Since last week I have been seeing all the developments. Speaker's decision sends a strong message. He didn't act in a hurry. He looked into the matter very carefully and looked into each case," he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Siddaramaiah also attacked Yediyurappa and termed his government "immoral and unconstitutional".

"We hope you will be the chief minister but there is no guarantee of that. You are with the rebels, can you give a stable government? It's impossible! I oppose this confidence motion because the reason is this government is unconstitutional and immoral," Siddaramaiah had said.


