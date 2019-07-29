Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 No FIR lodged by Unn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No FIR lodged by Unnao rape victim's family over accident yet: Police

ANI
Published Jul 29, 2019, 8:55 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 9:10 am IST
ADG Lucknow said that he had asked Unnao SP to investigate as to why security personnel were not accompanying them.
Asked about the truck's licence number painted with black ink, he said, 'We have no information about it.' (Photo: ANI)
 Asked about the truck's licence number painted with black ink, he said, 'We have no information about it.' (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Hours after a road accident in Rae Bareli claimed the lives of the mother and aunt of Unnao rape victim, Rajiv Krishnan, ADG Lucknow Zone, on Sunday said that no FIR had been lodged by the family over the accident yet.

"The Unnao rape victim's family was travelling in their private car to meet a relative who is in jail. The vehicle met with an accident as it collided with a truck. Two women died in the accident while two others were injured. There were a total of four people in the vehicle. The victim and her lawyer have been injured," Krishnan said.

 

Read | Unnao rape case: Woman who accused UP MLA of rape, hit by truck; critical

"I have talked to them. Doctors are providing best medical aid. The truck has been seized. The driver has been held. No FIR has been lodged by them. I have requested them to lodge an FIR. They are waiting for some of their relatives. Action will be taken as soon as they register FIR," he added.

Asked about the truck's licence number painted with black ink, he said, "We have no information about it. But the forensic investigation of both the truck and the car will be conducted and action will be taken."

Talking about the condition of the injured, he said, "Doctors have told me that they (victim and her lawyer) have been put on life support system. Some of their bones have fractured. One of them has a head injury."

Krishnan said that he had asked the Unnao SP to investigate as to why security personnel were not accompanying them.

"I have asked the Unnao SP to investigate as to why security personnel were not with them. Prima facie it appears that the victim's family had themselves asked the security personnel to not accompany them because of lack of space in the car. The matter is being investigated."

Asked about allegations of the accident being a conspiracy, the officer said, "Have told the family to lodge an FIR as soon as possible. Whatever they say in FIR, we will investigate it."

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl critically injured in Sunday's accident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) MP Verma denied having any knowledge of why the victim was not accompanied by bodyguards though security cover has been provided to them.

"I do not have any knowledge of why the victim's family was not accompanied by the bodyguards. We will carry out an investigation to find out the reason behind it. One gunner and two female bodyguards were given to the victim," said Verma.

...
Tags: unnao rape case, kuldeep singh sengar, road accident, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Priyanka said: 'Will the BJP government actually work out any solution or will it continue to sleep over the issue.' (Photo: File)

'Law, order slipped out of hands': Priyanka slams UP govt over ex-Army officer death

The BJP leader also accused the Chief Minister of giving shelter to Bangladeshis and Rohingya in the state as vote bank. (photo: ANI)

'Mamata trying to convert West Bengal into Kashmir,' says BJP MP Arjun Singh

Youth Congress workers in protest against a stir by a Dalit CPI MLA has triggered a controversy in Kerala with the lawmaker dubbing it 'casteist' and lodging a police complaint. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Kerala Cong workers sprinkle cow dung water to ‘purify’ venue after Dalit’s protest

The five MLAs -- Munirathnam Naidu, Byrathi Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport amid tight security, ahead of the trust vote in the Assembly which will be held later in the day. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of trust vote, 5 disqualified K'taka Cong MLAs return to Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

Actress Jessica Alba.
 

Mario Kart can help improve your love life

Only 42 respondents said gaming led to a breakup and those from older generations perceived gaming as juvenile and irresponsible.
 

Thank you Sony!! Finally an air conditioner that can be worn

The idea behind the device is to keep its wearer cool or hot when they step outside.
 

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

Similar banners featuring US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also spotted on the same building. (Photo: Twitter | @AmichaiStein1)
 

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

Apps developed by B S Revant Namburi relate to monitoring traffic violations in real time and includes tools like a seatbelt sensor, breathalyser, heart rate analyser, and CPU, designed to store information and alert the authorities. (Photo: PTI)
 

Viral video of Indian family stealing 'everything' from Bali hotel, sparks outrage

In the video, a woman can be seen arguing with the officials from the hotel who seem to be vigorously going through the suitcases. (Photo: screengrab/ Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Could be murder conspiracy: Akhilesh wants CBI probe in Unnao rape survivor accident

'The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery,' he added. (Photo: File)

Ahead of trust vote today, Yediyurappa says ‘confident of proving majority’

The BJP’s legislative party meeting took place late on Sunday evening at the hotel chaired, which was chaired Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: File)

KSRTC to set up sewage treatment plants

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to set up Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at bus stations, garages and workshops where the issue persists.

Landslide at Munnar Gap Road; traffic hit

The narrow road is used by tourists to travel to places in Tamil Nadu and destinations like Thekkady.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police to investigate role of Akhil’s dad in Rakhi murder

The two brothers were arrested on Saturday. The first accused, Akhil S. Nair, Rakhi's former partner and army man, was held when he arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport from Delhi in the evening. Second -accused Rahul was arrested in the morning. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham