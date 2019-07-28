Nation Crime 28 Jul 2019 Unnao rape case: Wom ...
Nation, Crime

Unnao rape case: Woman who accused UP MLA of rape, hit by truck; critical

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 28, 2019, 9:45 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 10:08 pm IST
Her mother and lawyer Mahendra Singh died in the accident while she has been critically injured.
She has been admitted in a hospital in Lucknow.
 She has been admitted in a hospital in Lucknow.

Lucknow: The woman from Unnao who accused Kuldeep Sengar of sexual assault met with an accident on Sunday when her car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli.

Her mother and lawyer Mahendra Singh died in the accident while she has been critically injured, Hindustan Times reported.

 

She has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow.

She was travelling to meet her uncle who is jailed in Rae Bareli.

The woman had alleged sexual assault by the BJP MLA at his residence in June 2017. Her father was jailed for possessing illegal firearms in the following April.

The woman, who was a teenager then, had attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister’s residence on April 8 alleging inaction on the part of the police.

Her father died a day later succumbing to the injuries after being allegedly hit by the MLA’s men.

Sengar, along with his brother Atul Singh, is in jail since 2018.

...
Tags: kuldeep sengar, unnao, crime against women, unnao rape case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Meghalaya Assembly speaker Donkupar Roy. (Photo: ANI)

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy passes away

The incident happened on Saturday when the state’s Communist Party of India (CPI) MLA staged a protest at the premises of Cherpu Mini Civil Station, demanding maintenance work at Triprayar to Cherpu state highway. (Photo: File)

Kerala Cong workers sprinkle cow dung water to ‘purify’ where Dalit MLA had protested

The motorcycle is registered in the name of a person named, Kapil, police said. (Photo: ANI)

Man jumps off Yamuna bridge in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

Similar banners featuring US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also spotted on the same building. (Photo: Twitter | @AmichaiStein1)
 

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

Apps developed by B S Revant Namburi relate to monitoring traffic violations in real time and includes tools like a seatbelt sensor, breathalyser, heart rate analyser, and CPU, designed to store information and alert the authorities. (Photo: PTI)
 

Viral video of Indian family stealing 'everything' from Bali hotel, sparks outrage

In the video, a woman can be seen arguing with the officials from the hotel who seem to be vigorously going through the suitcases. (Photo: screengrab/ Twitter)
 

Hospital is new jail: Lalu Prasad Yadav spends 17 months out of 19 for treatment

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad is the latest example. This 71-year-old leader has so far spent 17 months out of 19 in hospital and still has not recovered. (Photo: File)
 

Immersive journalism: Pak reporter in neck-deep water reports on flood situation

Sharing the video online about their reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain, the channel wrote, ‘Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risks his life in danger to perform his duties.’ (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Bihar: Gaya residents claim idol of Nandi drinks milk offered by devotees

Devotees offering milk to Nandi idol in Gaya, Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Siliguri: Police bust sex racket, arrest 10 including 6 women

According to the police, over Rs 66,000 in cash and explicit photographs of women were found from the flat. (Photo: ANI)

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over murder of 19-year-old girl

Maliwal said that this is a shocking incident where a young life was lost due to 'complete lack of fear of law'. (Photo: ANI)

Deceased Kerala cop's wife claim caste discrimination, says he was stripped, tortured

Kumar's wife Sajini and brother Rangan have alleged that he was subjected to overwork and tortured psychologically as he belonged to the Adivasi community. (Photo: ANI | Representational))

Vijay Mallya moves Supreme Court seeking stay on confiscation of properties

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives. (Photo: File)

SRPF jawan commits suicide in Nagpur

At the time of filing the report, police were conducting the 'panchnama' of the body. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham