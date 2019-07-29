Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 Could be murder cons ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Could be murder conspiracy: Akhilesh wants CBI probe in Unnao rape survivor accident

PTI
Published Jul 29, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 9:06 am IST
'The accident involving the Unnao rape victim in Rae Bareli is a serious incident,' Akhilesh said.
'The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery,' he added. (Photo: File)
 'The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery,' he added. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Hours after Unnao rape survivor was critically injured in an accident, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it could be a conspiracy to kill her and demanded a CBI probe into the Sunday incident.

On directives of Yadav, three SP MLCs went to trauma centre and enquired about the condition of the rape survivor and her family, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

 

"The accident involving the Unnao rape victim in Rae Bareli is a serious incident, and there could be possibility of murder behind this incident," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

"This incident has links with a BJP MLA and there is BJP government in the state. There is 'jungle raaj' in the state. The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery," he added.

Earlier in the day, a car in which the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police said.

Read | Unnao rape case: Woman who accused UP MLA of rape, hit by truck; critical

The Samajwadi Party said that it will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the accident.

...
Tags: unnao rape case, kuldeep singh sengar, road accident, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Priyanka said: 'Will the BJP government actually work out any solution or will it continue to sleep over the issue.' (Photo: File)

'Law, order slipped out of hands': Priyanka slams UP govt over ex-Army officer death

The BJP leader also accused the Chief Minister of giving shelter to Bangladeshis and Rohingya in the state as vote bank. (photo: ANI)

'Mamata trying to convert West Bengal into Kashmir,' says BJP MP Arjun Singh

Youth Congress workers in protest against a stir by a Dalit CPI MLA has triggered a controversy in Kerala with the lawmaker dubbing it 'casteist' and lodging a police complaint. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Kerala Cong workers sprinkle cow dung water to ‘purify’ venue after Dalit’s protest

The five MLAs -- Munirathnam Naidu, Byrathi Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport amid tight security, ahead of the trust vote in the Assembly which will be held later in the day. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of trust vote, 5 disqualified K'taka Cong MLAs return to Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

Actress Jessica Alba.
 

Mario Kart can help improve your love life

Only 42 respondents said gaming led to a breakup and those from older generations perceived gaming as juvenile and irresponsible.
 

Thank you Sony!! Finally an air conditioner that can be worn

The idea behind the device is to keep its wearer cool or hot when they step outside.
 

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

Similar banners featuring US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also spotted on the same building. (Photo: Twitter | @AmichaiStein1)
 

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

Apps developed by B S Revant Namburi relate to monitoring traffic violations in real time and includes tools like a seatbelt sensor, breathalyser, heart rate analyser, and CPU, designed to store information and alert the authorities. (Photo: PTI)
 

Viral video of Indian family stealing 'everything' from Bali hotel, sparks outrage

In the video, a woman can be seen arguing with the officials from the hotel who seem to be vigorously going through the suitcases. (Photo: screengrab/ Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No FIR lodged by Unnao rape victim's family over accident yet: Police

Asked about the truck's licence number painted with black ink, he said, 'We have no information about it.' (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of trust vote today, BS Yediyurappa says ‘confident of proving majority’

The BJP’s legislative party meeting took place late on Sunday evening at the hotel chaired, which was chaired Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: File)

KSRTC to set up sewage treatment plants

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to set up Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at bus stations, garages and workshops where the issue persists.

Landslide at Munnar Gap Road; traffic hit

The narrow road is used by tourists to travel to places in Tamil Nadu and destinations like Thekkady.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police to investigate role of Akhil’s dad in Rakhi murder

The two brothers were arrested on Saturday. The first accused, Akhil S. Nair, Rakhi's former partner and army man, was held when he arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport from Delhi in the evening. Second -accused Rahul was arrested in the morning. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham