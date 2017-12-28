Job well done: Pak thanks journalists for harassing Jadhav's wife, mother

After over a year, Jadhav's mother and wife on Monday got to meet him but they were forced to speak with a glass barrier separating them from the former navy official. They were also forbidden to speak in Marathi. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: In another shock for India, journalists of Pakistan media were thanked by the Foreign Office (FO) for heckling and humiliating the mother and wife of Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav when they met him on Monday in Islamabad.

Pakistan Foreign Office seemed pleased with the media's performance and thanked them saying "Job well done".

A senior journalist with Dawn newspaper Hassan Belal Zaidi tweeted that Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry (MOFA) office had planned the shameful heckling in advance and later even thanked the journalists for a "job well done".

Reporters shouted taunts and slogans at the two women, said they were related to a killer who has blood on his hands. FO even messaged reporters to thank them for 'job well done'. 🤬

On Monday, after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his wife Chetna and mother Avanti on stepping out were forced to wait for their car outside the Pakistan Foreign Office. The wait left them in the open for harassment by Pakistani media.

Pakistan media heckled Jadhav's wife and mother over and again with questions like - "Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi? (your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about that?)'" and "Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad? (How do you feel after meeting your killer son?)"

Some journalists in Pakistan too slammed the conduct of their press colleagues.

Taha Siddiqui, Pakistan bureau chief of WION News, said he was disgusted by what his fellow journalists did.

Somedays we do a story tht disgusts us. Today was one such day. But it wasnt cuz of what I covered. Rather it was cuz of how my fellow journos behaved with mother & wife of #KulbushanJadhav whn they left FO building. They shouted taunts. It was very shameful — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) December 25, 2017

Another eminent journalist from Pakistan, Benzair Shah, condemned the act of her fellow scribes.

No words for the Pakistani journalists who think heckling and harassing a 70-year-old woman is the best way to express patriotism. https://t.co/YOyFfyYOfF — Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) December 27, 2017

Jadhav being allowed to meet his wife and mother was termed as a "humanitarian gesture" by Pakistan, which essentially humiliated and intimidated the women, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

After over a year, Jadhav's mother and wife on Monday got to meet him but they were forced to speak with a glass barrier separating them from the former navy official. They were also forbidden to speak in Marathi.

Pakistan even behaved inhuman and displayed zero cultural sensitivity and made Jadhav's wife and mother change clothes, remove their mangalsutra, bangles and bindi. Jadhav's wife Chetankul's footwear was also not returned by Pakistan, which claims there was "something metallic" in them and they are being examined by forensic experts.