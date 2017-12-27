search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

How you feel meeting your 'qaatil beta': Pak media asks Jadhav's mother

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2017, 10:36 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 11:00 am IST
Pak media asked Jadhav's wife, 'Your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about that?'
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife faced the verbal assault from the Pakistan media as they were forced to wait for their car after emerging from the foreign office after their meeting with the former navy officer. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife faced the verbal assault from the Pakistan media as they were forced to wait for their car after emerging from the foreign office after their meeting with the former navy officer. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife who were in Islamabad on Monday to meet him were heckled, harassed and subjected to outrageous questions by journalists from the Pakistan media after the 40-minute meeting with the former navy officer sentenced to death in Pakistan.

"Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi? (your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about that?)'" was a question shouted at Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife Chetankul Jadhav.

 

"Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne qaatil bete se milne ke baad? (How do you feel after meeting your killer son?)" - a journalist hurled at Jadhav's mother Avanti Jadhav.

The wife and mother of Jadhav, who made innumerous efforts from India, met the former navy officer after over a year.

They faced the verbal assault as they were forced to wait for their car after emerging from the Pakistan foreign office after their meeting with Jadhav across a glass screen. 

They did not respond to any of the posers by the Pakistan media and in the footage it was seen that they turned away from the media and went inside. India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was seen throwing up his hands in exasperation.

The officials present at the foreign office also did not stop the media from asking questions to Jadhav's mother and wife and cleared the area for the photo journalists to click pictures.

Jadhav's wife and mother had to wait for almost two minutes for the car which gave the media ample time to heckle them with insensitive questions.   

India on Tuesday denounced Pakistan over the treatment of the Jadhav family. 

New Delhi has alleged that the women were forced to change before meeting Jadhav and were also asked to remove their mangalsutra, bindi and bangles. 

Read: Jadhav spoke to kin in atmosphere of coercion, his replies were tutored: MEA

The Government also accused the Pakistanis of refusing to return the shoes of Jadhav's wife Chetankul after she was forced to turn them over to security.

Foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said: "The Pakistani press was allowed on multiple occasions to approach family members closely, harass and hector them and hurl false and loaded accusations about Jadhav."

Jadhav's family handled the meeting "with great courage and fortitude", said the MEA spokesperson in a statement, accusing Pakistan of using the meeting to try and "bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhav's alleged activities."

The Government said the cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded and they were prevented from talking in their native Marathi language and "repeatedly interrupted while doing so". Jadhav's mother was also stopped from talking to her son when she was conversing in Marathi.

Jadhav's wife and mother were allowed to see him but behind a glass partition on Monday, eight months after he was sentenced to death. Pakistan projected it as a "grand gesture" but India said its choreographed propaganda had been exposed.

Pakistan's foreign ministry has rejected the accusations.

With inputs from ANI.

Tags: kulbhushan jadav's wife-mother heckled by pakistan media, pakistan media harass jadhav's wife-mother, qaatil beta says pak media to jadhav, verbal assault by pakistan media on jadhav's wife-mother
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Jadhav spoke to kin in atmosphere of coercion, his replies were tutored: MEA
Kulbushan Jadhav meets wife, mom from behind glass screen


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva steals the show at Virat-Anushka reception in Mumbai

One person who stole the show was Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, who was being carried by his father.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Man earns postgraduate degree in Economics at 98

Raj Kumar Vaish had enrolled in MA (Economics) in 2015. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)
 

Video: Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan go Chaiyya Chaiyya as Anushka Sharma watches on

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced their hearts out as the two matched the steps with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Twitter / Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go berserk on bhangra beats at Mumbai reception

After a dream Italy wedding and New Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Buried the hatchet? Anil Kumble attends Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception

After a bitter fallout, Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble seem to have decided to move on from whatever has happened in the past as Kumble, along with his wife Chetna, attended Virat and Anushka’s Mumbai wedding reception. (Photo: AFP)
 

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s an advice for the sensible minds

Turns out that there are relatively inexpensive ways to check out the battery health on your old iPhone so that you don’t end up ditching your perfectly good battery or iPhone in favour of a new one.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After strike across LoC, Pak says India's claims 'figment of imagination'

Pak Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to 'respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.' (Photo: PTI | Representational)

India should wage war against Pak to tear it into 4 pieces: Subramanian Swamy

Calling Pakistan an 'envious and vengeful' country, he ruled out the possibility of other countries joining the conflict in the event of an Indo-Pak war. (Photo: File | PTI)

India's claims baseless, Jadhav's wife's shoes had something inside: Pak

A statement released by the foreign ministry said if India was serious about the allegations, it could have raised it on the spot with the media, which was available at a safe distance. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: No white topping without alternative route

Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj said, “We have been receiving a lot of complaints about traffic jams because of white topping works.

This sahebru lets people know where he is at any given time!

Office staff normally tell the visitors that the officer has gone out for meetings or for inspections, just to prevent the public from meeting the officers concerned. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham