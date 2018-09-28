'Disappointing' that women of all ages allowed in Sabarimala: Head priest

Supreme Court in its 4:1 verdict, said banning entry of women to Kerala's Sabrimala temple is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women. (Photo: ANI)

Kochi: The Supreme Court's verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple, was "disappointing", but the 'Tantri family' will accept it, Sabarimala head priest Kandararu Rajeevarau said.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said banning entry of women to Kerala's Sabrimala temple is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar told PTI that the Supreme Court's verdict will be studied in detail and further course of action will be decided after that.

Padmakumar said the board had informed the court that they wanted to continue with the existing ritual practices, but now they have no other option but to implement the verdict the board, he said, will take steps to execute the apex court directive.

It will study the judgement seriously, he said.

Rahul Easwar, President of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena, said they were going for a review petition.

Easwar is the grandson of late Sabarimala priest Kandararu Maheswararu, who died in May this year.

The court pronounced its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women of menstrual age in Kerala's Sabrimala temple and said law and society are tasked with the task to act as levellers.