search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Disappointing' that women of all ages allowed in Sabarimala: Head priest

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 12:58 pm IST
Rahul Easwar, President of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena, said they were going for a review petition.
Supreme Court in its 4:1 verdict, said banning entry of women to Kerala's Sabrimala temple is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women. (Photo: ANI)
 Supreme Court in its 4:1 verdict, said banning entry of women to Kerala's Sabrimala temple is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women. (Photo: ANI)

Kochi: The Supreme Court's verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple, was "disappointing", but the 'Tantri family' will accept it, Sabarimala head priest Kandararu Rajeevarau said.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said banning entry of women to Kerala's Sabrimala temple is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

 

Also Read: Bond with God not biology: Women of all ages can enter Sabarimala, rules SC

Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar told PTI that the Supreme Court's verdict will be studied in detail and further course of action will be decided after that.

Padmakumar said the board had informed the court that they wanted to continue with the existing ritual practices, but now they have no other option but to implement the verdict the board, he said, will take steps to execute the apex court directive.

It will study the judgement seriously, he said.

Rahul Easwar, President of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena, said they were going for a review petition.

Easwar is the grandson of late Sabarimala priest Kandararu Maheswararu, who died in May this year.

The court pronounced its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women of menstrual age in Kerala's Sabrimala temple and said law and society are tasked with the task to act as levellers.

Tags: supreme court, sabarimala temple, sabarimala verdict
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vimal Kumar lauds Saina for not letting relationship with P Kashyap affect her game

"I knew about their (Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap) relationship. One good thing about it is, Saina managed it very well. She did not get distracted with it. Her priority was sport and she gave hundred per cent to it," said Vimal Kumar. (Photo: Parupalli Kashyap Twitter / AFP)
 

Asia Cup 2018 final, India vs Bangladesh: Live streaming, telecast, timing and more

India are yet to lose a match in the tournament, having recently been involved in a thrilling tie against Afghanistan in what was MS Dhoni’s 200th ODI as skipper. (Photo: AP)
 

Pfizer's lung cancer drug gets FDA approval

Pfizer said it now has 11 approved cancer treatments across 19 indications.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro goes official

The device comes in four colour variants — Black, Red, Pink and Blue.
 

Doctors warn against dangerous new health trend of drinking turpentine

Many are claiming that it brightened their skin and improved their digestive system (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker uses silicon baby bump to convince man that she is pregnant with his child

On one occasion she also told him that she had taken an overdose (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress lying everyday: Prakash Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal

'Congress is used to involvement of middlemen in deals and cannot accept that an agreement can happen without them. There is no middleman here. It is a government to government agreement,' Prakash Javadekar said. (Photo: File)

SC extends house arrest of five activists by 4 weeks, denies SIT probe

SC refused to interfere in arrest of activists -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- in Bhima-Koregaon case. (Photo: PTI)

Bond with God not biology: Women of all ages can enter Sabarimala, rules SC

Women can now enter Sabrimala temple. (Photo: PTI)

India to continue import of oil from Iran: Iranian foreign minister

Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj, in New York on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: AP)

Will ban on women to Sabarimala temple be lifted? SC verdict today

The plea challenging the ban has been filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others. (Photo: sabarimala.kerala.gov.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham