search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bond with God not biology: Women of all ages can enter Sabarimala, rules SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 28, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Earlier, women of the menstrual age, between 10 to 50 years, were restricted from entering the temple premises.
Women can now enter Sabrimala temple. (Photo: PTI)
 Women can now enter Sabrimala temple. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court on Friday lifted ban on women of all age groups from entering renowned Sabarimala temple in Kerala. 

The five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra gave a 4:1 verdict. In four set of judgements, CJI wrote for himself and Justice A M Khanwilkar, while Justice Indu Malhotra gave a dissenting verdict.

 

Earlier, women of the menstrual age, between 10 to 50 years, were restricted from entering the temple premises. It is believed that the residing deity of the temple, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a celibate.

Reading out the verdict, CJI Misra said, “Women no way inferior to men. On one hand, women are worshipped as Goddesses, but there are restrictions on the other hand. Relationship with God can't be defined by biological or physiological factors.”

“Banning entry of women to shrine is gender discrimination,” CJI Misra said.

CJI Misra further said, “Practice of exclusion of women of 10-50 age group cannot be regarded as essential religious practice.”

Justice Misra added that, “Devotion cannot be subjected to discrimination. Patriarchal notion cannot be allowed to trump equality in devotion. Religion is a way of life basically to link life with divinity. Sabarimala Temple practice violates rights of Hindu women.”

“Devotees of Lord Ayyappa do not constitute separate denomination,” CJI Misra further said.

CJI Misra said Sabarimala temple practice violates rights of Hindu women. He further said, “Devotion cannot be subjected to discrimination. Patriarchal notion cannot be allowed to trump equality in devotion. Religion is a way of life basically to link life with divinity.”

Reading out his verdict, Justice Chandrachud said, “Exclusion of women is violative of right to liberty, dignity and equality. Exclusion of women because she menstruates is utterly unconstitutional.”

Justice Chandrachud said prohibition on women is due to non-religious reasons and it is a grim shadow of discrimination going on for centuries. He added, “Any custom or religious practice if violates dignity of women by denying them entry due to her physiology is unconstitutional.”

Reading out dissenting verdict Justice Indu Malhotra said, “Issues which have deep religious connotation should not be tinkered with to maintain secular atmosphere in the country.”

A bench headed by CJI Misra had reserved its judgement on a bunch of petitions that challenge the ban on entry of women on August 1 after hearing the case for eight days.

The plea challenging the ban was filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others.

Tags: supreme court, lord ayyappa, sc restricts women ban in sabarimala, sabarimala verdict, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vimal Kumar lauds Saina for not letting relationship with P Kashyap affect her game

"I knew about their (Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap) relationship. One good thing about it is, Saina managed it very well. She did not get distracted with it. Her priority was sport and she gave hundred per cent to it," said Vimal Kumar. (Photo: Parupalli Kashyap Twitter / AFP)
 

Asia Cup 2018 final, India vs Bangladesh: Live streaming, telecast, timing and more

India are yet to lose a match in the tournament, having recently been involved in a thrilling tie against Afghanistan in what was MS Dhoni’s 200th ODI as skipper. (Photo: AP)
 

Pfizer's lung cancer drug gets FDA approval

Pfizer said it now has 11 approved cancer treatments across 19 indications.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro goes official

The device comes in four colour variants — Black, Red, Pink and Blue.
 

Doctors warn against dangerous new health trend of drinking turpentine

Many are claiming that it brightened their skin and improved their digestive system (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker uses silicon baby bump to convince man that she is pregnant with his child

On one occasion she also told him that she had taken an overdose (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to continue import of oil from Iran: Iranian foreign minister

Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj, in New York on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: AP)

Will ban on women to Sabarimala temple be lifted? SC verdict today

The plea challenging the ban has been filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others. (Photo: sabarimala.kerala.gov.in)

Meet only if expression of resolve turns to action: Swaraj message to Pak

Before Swaraj left, she made India's stance clear at the SAARC meeting that India won't engage in regional cooperation when terrorism is the single-largest threat to peace and stability in South-Asia. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Mata Amritanandamayi celebrates 65th birthday

Mata Amritanandamayi meets devotees during her birthday celebration in Kollam on Thursday. (Photo:MATH)

Kozhikode: Farmers set up preventive cover

Representative picture
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham