Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 Don't want Unna ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't want Unnao-like case: SC lawyers file plea over missing UP law student

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 1:17 pm IST
An FIR has been registered against Chinmayanand in the case.
The girl appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for her help. (Photo: File)
 The girl appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for her help. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A group of Supreme Court lawyers on Wednesday filed a petition to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi urging him to take suo moto cognisance of media reports that a law student from SS Law College in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has gone missing from her college hostel.

Mentioning the matter before a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana, the lawyers said they did not want another Unnao case to happen.

 

Read: FIR against former BJP MP Chinmayanand after student goes missing

Parents of the missing girl had filed a missing complaint with the police earlier and alleged that former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand was responsible for their daughter's disappearance.

On August 24, a video of the missing girl had gone viral in which the law student had alleged that a person from 'Sant Samaj' destroyed many lives of women including her's. Without naming anyone, she also alleged that the person had threatened to kill her parents.

The girl appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for her help.

An FIR has been registered against Chinmayanand in the case.

...
Tags: ranjan gogoi, supreme court, swami chinmayanand, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

No injuries or loss of lives have been reported so far. (Photo: ANI)

Train coaches derailed at Kanpur Railway Station, no injuries reported

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday extended the stay on the demolition of a guesthouse owned by Sai Pujitha, the daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao in Bheemunipatnam city. (Photo: File)

Andhra HC extends stay on demolition of TDP MLA's daughter's guest house

BJP lawmaker V Srinivasa Prasad (Photo: ANI)

Reservation should exist till untouchability is celebrated: BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
 

What scares Mahesh Babu when it comes to his successful career; find out

Mahesh Babu.
 

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

Industry watchers noted Jio was number one in AGR in 14 circles, Airtel in three circles and Vodafone Idea in 5 circles.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CM Fadnavis will never induct Narayan Rane in BJP: Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar

Rane quit Congress in September 2017 and launched the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP). In 2018, he declared support for BJP. (Photo: ANI)

HC seeks Centre's response on Shah Faesal's plea asking copy of look out circular

A bench of justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal asked the Central government to file its response on or before September 2 and listed it for hearing on September 3 along with a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Faesal, challenging his detention. (Photo: File)

Fire breaks out at Mustafa Bazaar timber yard, 8 fire temders on spot

The incident took place at Santa Sawta Marg in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

'Women in UP targeted, beaten over suspicion of being child lifters': Mayawati

'In Uttar Pradesh, mob lynching has taken a new form. Now innocent women are being targeted by the mob. There is a panic among people as women are being beaten up and killed over suspicion of being child-lifters. The state government must take strict actions against such wrongdoings,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File)

Congress slams Pakistan for dragging Rahul's name in petition moved in UN

Rahul Gandhi also accused Pakistan of instigating and supporting violence in Jammu and Kashmir and said the neighbouring country was known to be 'the prime supporter of terrorism across the world.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham