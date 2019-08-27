Nation Crime 27 Aug 2019 FIR against former B ...
FIR against former BJP MP Chinmayanand after student goes missing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 27, 2019, 10:01 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 10:07 pm IST
BJP leader Chinmayanand has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections related to kidnapping and criminal intimidation.
 Chinmayanand's lawyer has dismissed the allegations, calling them an attempt to extort the former MP, who was once union minister for Internal Security. (Photo: File)

Shahjahanpur: Uttar Pradesh police, on Tuesday, has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after a 23-year-old law student, who had posted a video on social media alleging exploitation by powerful people in the management of her college, went missing on Saturday.

The woman does not name anyone in her video, but her father has filed a missing complaint naming Chinmayanand, who is the president of the college management, NDTV reported.

 

The police have, however, not addressed the allegation of sexual harassment made by the woman's father.

Chinmayanand's lawyer has dismissed the allegations, calling them an attempt to extort the former MP, who was once union minister for Internal Security.

The woman is a student at the Swami Sukhdevanand Post Graduate College in Shahjahanpur, around 200 km from Lucknow. The college website names Swami Chinmayanand as the president of the managing committee.

Her father says she lived in a hostel on campus. In the video, the woman begged Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help.

“A big leader of the Sant Samaj who has destroyed the lives of many other girls and also has threatened to kill me... I want to request Yogi ji and Modi ji to help me. He has threatened to kill my family. Only I know how I am living now ....Please help me. The Sanyasi, he keeps the police and the DM (District Magistrate) in his pockets. That's what he keeps saying. But I have all the evidence against him," NDTV reported the woman to have said this in a video posted on her Facebook page on August 24 at 4 pm.

"Many fears are emerging in my mind. This has been done by Swami Chinmayanand," the woman's father told reporters in Shahjahanpur.

"I tried to look for her among my relatives too but she is nowhere to be found. These are influential people, it's their government in the state and at the centre too, they can do anything. I expect that Yogi ji and Modi ji will help me," he added.

The local police said they acted swiftly into the case and there has been no pressure on them.

Separately, the lawyer for Chinmayanand's Shahjahanpur Ashram has also filed a police complaint against unknown people on Sunday, just hours after the woman's video went viral.

The lawyer alleged that a WhatsApp message delivered to a mobile number (that belongs to Chinmayanand but the complaint doesn't specifically say so) made a Rs. 5 crore extortion demand and threatened to damage the Ashram's image. This complaint was turned into an FIR by the district police.

Chinmayanand's spokesperson Om Singh rubbished the allegations levelled by girl's father and said it was a ploy to get rich overnight by extorting the Swami.

Last year, the UP government had tried to withdraw a 2011 rape case against Chinmayanand, but its petition was rejected by a court in Shahjahanpur.

The case was filed by a woman who stayed at an ashram run by Chinmayanand at Shahjahanpur for several years. In her complaint, the woman had alleged she was held captive, raped and assaulted over several years. The police had filed a charge-sheet in 2012. The three-time MP, however, was never arrested.

