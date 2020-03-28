Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2020 Karnataka corona upd ...
Karnataka corona updates: Pinarayi writes to PM about border closure

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Mar 28, 2020, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 4:08 pm IST
In other developments: Indira Canteens are revived, and corona count up by 10
Social distance markers are being seen everywhere in Bengaluru. (DC Photo: Satish B.)
Pinarayi irked by Karnataka's border closure
Irked by Karnataka sealing it's border, Kerala chief minister Piranayi Vijayan has written to prime minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to ensure free movement between the two states.
Former Speaker and Madikeri MLA K G Bopaiah said that Kerala patients were being brought to Karnataka as the medical facility was bad there.

Indira Canteens revived to serve homeless
The Bengaluru civic authority BBMP has revived the Indira Canteens to provide food for homeless people and migrant workers. Measures have been taken to maintain social distance and meals will be served three times a day.

 

Passenger tests positive
A person who had travelled from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on March 31 in a KSRTC bus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ten more positives in Karnataka
With 10 more lab reports testing positive, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has gone up to 74.

Tags: karnataka, coronavirus, updates, border closure, indira canteens
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


