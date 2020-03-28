Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2020 Home town of corona ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Home town of corona victim locked down

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Mar 28, 2020, 10:08 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 10:13 pm IST
Nineteen members of dead man's family put under observation
Sira residents maintain social distance in the aftermath of the death of a resident due to COVID-19 infection.
Tumakuru: A day after a Covid-19 positive person died at the District Hospital in Tumakuru, his home town Sira was completely shut down, with only essential commodities allowed in.

Nineteen members of his family and two maid servants have been kept under medical supervision. Some family members have been asked to stay in home quarantine while others were shifted to the Sira Government Hospital.

 

Civic authorities evacuated the neighbourhood and sprayed disinfectant.

Deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar told Deccan Chronicle that no fresh COVID-19 positive case has been diagnosed but results of 23 samples are still awaited.

“We are trying to ascertain whether the infection has spread at the community level in Sira. Medics are visiting every household checking if any person is having coronavirus symptoms,” he added.

Police have set-up check-posts at entry points to the town keeping an eye on visitors and those going out of the town. Officials have declared a high alert in the whole town.

