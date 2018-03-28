search on deccanchronicle.com
Several Indian political parties used Cambridge Analytica, tweets whistleblower

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 28, 2018, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 4:07 pm IST
SCL India carried out a caste census in Uttar Pradesh on behalf of a national party, tweets Christopher Wylie.
Mumbai: Former Cambridge Analytica (CA) employee and whistleblower Christopher Wylie tweeted again on Wednesday confirming that Strategic Communication Laboratory (SCL) and CA work in India and have offices here.

He tweeted: “I have been getting a lot of requests from Indian journalists, so here are some of SCL’s past projects in India. To the most frequently asked question – yes SCL/CA works in India and has offices there. This is what modern colonialism looks like.

 

Wylie tweeted there are 10 offices in India. The firm is headquartered in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and has offices in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Cuttack, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolktata, Patna and Pune.

Information put out by Wylie says in 2012, “SCL India carried out a caste census in Uttar Pradesh on behalf of a national party. The research included analysis of caste structure and dynamics within the state leading to conclusions regarding the identification of the party’s core voters as well as likely swing voters.”

Wylie has previously disclosed how users' data from Facebook was used by Cambridge Analytica to help elect US President Donald Trump.

