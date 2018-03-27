search on deccanchronicle.com
Believe Congress was firm's client, says Cambridge Analytica whistleblower

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 27, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
Christopher Wylie, whistleblower behind the Facebook data breach, also said that his company worked extensively in India.
'I believe their client was Congress but I know that they have done all kinds of project. I don't remember a national project but I know regionally,' Christopher Wylie said while testifying in London before UK lawmakers. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Christopher Wylie, former Cambridge Analytica employee and the whistleblower behind the Facebook privacy scandal, told British that his company worked extensively in India and he believed the Congress was the company’s client at the regional level.

"I believe their client was Congress but I know that they have done all kinds of project. I don't remember a national project but I know regionally. India's so big that one state can be as big as Britain," Wylie was seen saying while deposing before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in London.

 

He also said that Cambridge Analytica has offices in India and employed staff.

Soon after the testimony details came out, the ruling BJP sought apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“Today the whistleblower Christopher Wylie has confirmed that Cambridge Analytica worked with Congress. This has exposed Rahul Gandhi who was denying all along. Congress and Rahul Gandhi must now apologize,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Christopher Wylie came into the limelight last week after he alleged that information from more than 50 million Facebook users improperly ended up in the hands of data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica. He further alleged that the data was used to help politicians, including US President Donald Trump during 2016 presidential polls and the Brexit campaign.

Last week, BJP questioned links between the Congress and the data analysis firm.

Also read: Cambridge Analytica behind Rahul's 'Gabbar Singh Tax', implies I-T minister

The Congress denied any links with the disgraced firm and said that BJP and JD(U) used its services in 2010.

Also read: Cong says no links with Cambridge Analytica, BJP used its services in 2010

(With inputs from agencies)

