Nation, Current Affairs

Santa for new India, harbinger of good news: Parliamentary Affairs Minister

ANI
Published Dec 27, 2017, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 2:24 pm IST
Cong earlier made a veiled attack against the Centre for hurried steps like demonetisation, GST that caused distress among common masses.
 Ananth Kumar's remark came after Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari took a swipe at the Prime Minister on Tuesday by linking him with Santa Claus, who instead of giving gifts has stolen the money of common man. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Wednesday that 'NAMO' (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) was the "new Santa" for "new India" who brings good news for the people.

Talking to media in Delhi, the Union minister said, "NAMO is the new Santa who brings good news for a new India. In the last three and a half years, the prime minister has only worked hard for the nation and its people."

 

Kumar's remark came after Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari took a swipe at the Prime Minister on Tuesday by linking him with Santa Claus, who instead of giving gifts has stolen the money of common man.

He tweeted, "an old man with a white beard who entered the homes of the people through TV has 'stolen' their money."

Read: Modi 'Bad Santa', takes away money from poor people, Cong mocks PM

It was a veiled attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government for taking demonetisation step and hurriedly rolling out Goods and Services Tax (GST), which had caused distress among small and medium enterprises and traders.

Tags: ananth kumar, narendra modi, good santa, congress, gst, demonetisation, manish tewari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




