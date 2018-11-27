search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM only person to play despicable politics during 26/11 attacks: Cong

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2018, 8:20 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2018, 8:30 am IST
PM said that Congress was in power when 26/11 attacks took place and they questioned BJP govt's surgical strikes in Pak.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that lack of political action on the part of the BJP-led central government had led to disquiet at the border and an alarming security situation. (Photo: File)
 Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that lack of political action on the part of the BJP-led central government had led to disquiet at the border and an alarming security situation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he criticised the party on issues of terrorism and Naxalism, alleging he was playing politics on matters of national security and had "compromised" the country's interests.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that lack of political action on the part of the BJP-led central government had led to disquiet at the border and an alarming security situation. He said that "16 major terror strikes" were held on security installations during the last 54 months.

 

The Congress' attack came after PM Modi said at a poll rally in Bhilwara, Rajasthan that the party, which was in power when 26/11 Mumbai attacks took place, had questioned the BJP government's surgical strikes in Pakistan.

Read: Cong in power when 26/11 took place, questions our surgical strikes in Pak: Modi

PM Modi said when terrorists struck the country's financial capital 10 years ago, the country was governed by "madam" through remote control, an oblique reference to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Condemning PM Modi's remarks, the Congress spokesperson alleged that "one person who played despicable politics during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was Shri Narendra Modi".

"Politicizing of national security and sacrifice of our jawans is intrinsic to BJP," he said.

"The truth is - Modi Government has compromised our national security and in the last four and a half years. Lack of political action and policy has led to a disquiet border and an alarming internal security situation," Randeep Surjewala alleged in a statement.

"Even as our soldiers fought inside and the nation was united in battling its consequences, the then chief minister of Gujarat, was standing outside at one of the attack sites, addressing the media and blaming the then UPA Government for the attack," he alleged.

He said the BJP released "blood-stained ads in newspapers for Delhi elections, opportunistically politicizing the sacrifice of our soldiers".

"Today in a public rally in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, PM Modi turned history on its head and said that he never played politics on national security. We condemn and reject the utter falsehood...," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the prime minister and the BJP have always used the "blood and sacrifice of our jawans as a vote garnering tool".

He alleged that BJP President Amit Shah dishonoured the valour of the armed forces on October 7, 2016 by "disregarding the supreme sacrifices made in the five wars and numerous surgical strikes".

Surjewala said the BJP went to the extent of organizing events felicitating the prime minister in Agra and Lucknow and said, "It is intriguing and disappointing that Modi Government did not celebrate the first anniversary of surgical strike and started limited celebrations only in the second year".

Surjewala asked a set of 15 questions, including whether "it is true that in last 54 months of Modi Government, in Jammu and Kashmir alone, 426 jawans have been martyred and 278 civilians have lost their precious lives, in Pakistan sponsored terrorism".

"Is it not true that 16 major terror attacks have taken place on our security installations that include CRPF Camps, Army Camps, Air Force Station and Military Stations- Pampore, Uri, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amarnath Yatra attack, Sunjwan Army Camp, where scores of our precious lives have been lost?" he asked.

"Is it not true our jawans like Shaheed Mandeep and Shaheed Narender Singh were beheaded and bodies mutilated by Pakistan, as Modi Government remained a mute spectator," he asked.

Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that there is 500 per cent increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan, since May 2014.

"Where is the '56-inch chest' missing as Pakistan commits more than 3,000 ceasefire violations at the LoC and International border," the Congress spokesperson asked.

"Why did PM Modi invite the rogue ISI to investigate the Pathankot terror attack on March 27, 2016," he asked.

...
Tags: congress, pm modi, randeep surjewala, bjp, surgical strike, 26/11 mumbai attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manmohan Singh's advice to PM: 'Exercise restraint, set example with your conduct'

Singh was speaking at the launch of a book 'Fables of Fractured Times' by former union minister Manish Tewari where former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was also present. (Photo: File)

No homework for students of classes 1, 2, says HRD Ministry

Students should not be asked to bring additional books, extra materials and the weight of a school bag should not exceed the prescribed limit, the order added. (Representational Image)

Ore export: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy seeks PM’s intervention

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a file photo.

Top Odisha BJP leaders may quit party

BJP – Bijoy Mohapatra and Dilip Ray - are reportedly planning to part ways with the party within the next two to three days.

Visakhapatnam: Jio towers in park rankle citizens

According to the association, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has not given any permission to set up the cell phone towers here. Moreover, the Supreme Court had earlier given several judgements against long term commercial establishments in public parks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham