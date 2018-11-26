search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong in power when 26/11 took place, questions our surgical strikes in Pak: Modi

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
PM Modi said his government had responded to terrorists and Naxals in their own language.
The prime minister was addressing an election rally here on the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 terror strike when 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai, killing 166 people over 60 hours. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The prime minister was addressing an election rally here on the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 terror strike when 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai, killing 166 people over 60 hours. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhilwara: The Congress was in power when the Mumbai attacks took place but questioned the BJP government's surgical strikes in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Monday.

The Prime Minister was addressing an election rally here on the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 terror strike when 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai, killing 166 people over 60 hours.

 

Hitting out at the Congress, the prime minister said the party doubted his government's surgical strikes, conducted in September 2016. But will commandos carry cameras to provide proof, he asked.

Modi said his government had responded to terrorists and Naxals in their own language. The prime minister added that the Congress calls Naxals revolutionaries and then issues them certificates.

The Rajasthan elections will be held on December 7 and the votes counted on December 11.

...
Tags: congress, mumbai terror attacks, surgical strikes, rajasthan assembly elections
Location: India, Rajasthan, Bhilwara




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
 

When Sourav Ganguly gave a comical reply to Pervez Musharraf's question on MS Dhoni

Although it was difficult to break into a team with extraordinary names, 23-year-old Dhoni back then had done enough to capture everyone’s attention with his unique talent. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sweetened drinks are more likely to cause diabetes than sugary foods

There are no risks associated with products with natural fructose (Photo: AFP)
 

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

Deepika Padukone at her post-wedding party.
 

Australia vs India 3rd T20: Kohli, Dhawan script series-levelling win for India

Even KL Rahul (14) and Rishabh Pant (0) could not perform, but that was not a problem for the Indian skipper as he along with Dinesh Karthik (22 not out) ensured that the visitors would cross the finish line.(Photo: AP)
 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Threatened to bomb us, now roaming with begging bowl: PM's jab at Pak

PM Modi said that Congress has forgotten all courtesies and it is all being done under Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Bhima Koregaon: T'gana Democratic Forum protest against arrest of Varavara Rao

A woman activist said, 'This protest is against violation of human rights. In Bhima Koregaon case there are many intellectuals, writers and advocates who are arrested and illegal cases are filed against them. We wanted to register our protest in this context.

Jet Airways flier talks about ‘blowing up plane’, detained at Kolkata airport

A Jet Airways passenger was detained at Kolkata airport after he was reportedly heard speaking on the phone that he would blow up the plane, police said today. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kerala Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas resigns from post

'I have handed over my resignation letter to the chief minister. I am an MLA now,' Thomas told reporters. (Photo: File)

Congress dragging my parents into politics at Rahul's behest: PM Modi

'What has happened to the Congress party? The 'naamdar' (dynast, referring to Rahul Gandhi) is tacitly supporting it and therefore, its leaders are dragging the name of my father, who passed away 30 years ago,' Modi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham