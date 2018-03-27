search on deccanchronicle.com
To save woman, journalist Sandeep Sharma mowed down by me: arrested truck driver

ANI
Published Mar 27, 2018, 10:21 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 10:21 am IST
As per the driver, in order to save a woman's life, TV journalist Sandeep Sharma was mowed down by his truck.
Identified as Ranbir Yadav, the driver hails from Gadu Pura village. (Photo: ANI)
Bhind: Driver of the truck which ran over the Madhya Pradesh journalist, investigating sand mafia-police nexus, was arrested by the police on Monday night from Bhind.

Identified as Ranbir Yadav, the driver hails from Gadu Pura village.

 

The truck, with registration number MP 07 HB 4164, belonged to Bhaskar Sharma, a resident of Gwalior.

"I was trying to save a woman when I took the turn. I didn't even see the side glass," said the accused to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter and interrogating the accused.

In a chilling CCTV footage that surfaced on Monday morning, an investigative journalist was mowed down by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

Also Read: Journalist Sandeep Sharma, probing 'police-sand mafia link' crushed by truck

Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was probing a possible nexus between the police and the sand mafia.

In the video, Sharma was seen riding a motorcycle when a truck crushed him from. The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint about the threat to his life.

While the state police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Sandeep Sharma's death, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also assured strict action against the culprits involved in the murder.

Congress has appealed for a CBI Investigation into the death of Sandeep Sharma.

Reportedly, the journalist had earlier notified police that he had been receiving death threats by some unknown people.

Tags: mp journalist, sand mafia-police nexus, sandeep sharma, investigative journalist, cbi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhind




