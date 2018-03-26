Journalist Sandeep Sharma, probing 'police-sand mafia link' crushed by truck

Journalist Sandeep Sharma was probing a possible nexus between police and sand mafia. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhind: A 35-year-old investigative journalist with a national news channel Sandeep Sharma, who was probing illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district was fatally run over by a truck on Monday.

Sandeep Sharma was probing a possible nexus between police and sand mafia.

In a chilling CCTV footage, journalist Sandeep Sharma can be seen riding a motorcycle, when he was hit from behind by a speeding truck. The driver is believed to be absconding.

According to reports, the accident took place near a police station and the cops immediately reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital.

The 35-year-old was declared brought dead.

The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint about threat to his life due to a sting operation he conducted.

The sting operation that the scribe conducted showed a police officer taking bribe from the mafia.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia sought a CBI probe into the death of journalist Sandeep Sharma. Scindia said, "He was killed in broad daylight. Nothing less than a CBI inquiry should be done. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and that is being crushed under BJP's rule."

Reacting to the unnatural death of journalist Sandeep Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Security of journalists is our priority and strict action will be taken against the culprit."

#WATCH:Chilling CCTV footage of moment when Journalist Sandeep Sharma was run over by a truck in Bhind. He had been reporting on the sand mafia and had earlier complained to Police about threat to his life. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LZxNuTLyap — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

(With inputs from ANI)