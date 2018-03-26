search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Journalist Sandeep Sharma, probing 'police-sand mafia link' crushed by truck

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 4:28 pm IST
Journalist Sandeep Sharma can be seen riding a motorcycle, when he was hit from behind by a speeding truck.
Journalist Sandeep Sharma was probing a possible nexus between police and sand mafia. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Journalist Sandeep Sharma was probing a possible nexus between police and sand mafia. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhind: A 35-year-old investigative journalist with a national news channel Sandeep Sharma, who was probing illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district was fatally run over by a truck on Monday.

Sandeep Sharma was probing a possible nexus between police and sand mafia.

 

In a chilling CCTV footage, journalist Sandeep Sharma can be seen riding a motorcycle, when he was hit from behind by a speeding truck. The driver is believed to be absconding.

According to reports, the accident took place near a police station and the cops immediately reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital.

The 35-year-old was declared brought dead.

The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint about threat to his life due to a sting operation he conducted.

The sting operation that the scribe conducted showed a police officer taking bribe from the mafia.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia sought a CBI probe into the death of journalist Sandeep Sharma. Scindia said, "He was killed in broad daylight. Nothing less than a CBI inquiry should be done. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and that is being crushed under BJP's rule."

Reacting to the unnatural death of journalist Sandeep Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Security of journalists is our priority and strict action will be taken against the culprit."

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: sandeep sharma, journalist killed, madhya pradesh journalist crushed to death, illegal sand mining
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhind




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA image of 'alien face' on Mars proof of extraterrestrial life: UFO hunter

This Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) image shows an impact crater in Chryse Planitia, not too far from the Viking 1 lander site, that to seems to resemble a bug-eyed head.(Photo: NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems)
 

Mum in search of one night stand stranger so she can introduce him to their daughter

32-year-old Terri Reid slept with the man after meeting him in the city in January 2003.
 

Here's why men will live as long as women by 2032

New study explains why men will live as long as women by 2032. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Girl experiences cancer symptoms months before her twin was diagnosed with tumour

Sophie had the tumour removed along with the left kidney in December and will undergo chemotherapy till June (Photo: YouTube)
 

Taking a break from exercise can worsen depression in 3 days: Study

Stopping exercise can worsen depression in 3 days. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ball-tampering row: Cricket stars slam 'spineless' ICC for leniency towards Smith

Smith will miss the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg from Friday due to his ban. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI gets 5-day custody of Peter Mukerjea in INX Media case

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (Photo: PTI | File)

Akash Ambani to get hitched with Shloka Mehta in December: reports

The Ambani family during their visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday after an engagement ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani to Shloka Mehta in Goa. The newly engaged couple are reported to be married later this year. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court agress to hear validity of nikah halala, polygamy among Muslims

Supreme Court agrees to examine the constitutional validity of the prevalent practices of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims and sought responses from the Centre and the Law Commission. (Photo: Representational Image)

40 hostel girls strip-searched in MP after used sanitary pad found in premises

VC, RP Tiwari said, 'It's unfortunate and condemnable. I told students that they are all like my daughter and I apologise to them.' (Photo: ANI)

Knee-jerk reaction: Hit back by BJP on data breach, Cong pulls down app, site

Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the PM's post to build personal database with intel on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by the government. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham