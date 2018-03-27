search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah faux pas, calls Yeddyurappa 'most corrupt' ever, corrects self

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Though, BJP chief quickly realised his gaffe and corrected himself, the video clip soon went viral on social media.
While rattling allegations against Siddaramaiah’s government at a meeting in Karnataka's Davanagere, BJP chief Amit Shah said, 'Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was ever a competition of the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa government is number one...' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 While rattling allegations against Siddaramaiah’s government at a meeting in Karnataka's Davanagere, BJP chief Amit Shah said, 'Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was ever a competition of the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa government is number one...' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday embarrassed BS Yeddyurappa, party’s chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka, with a slip of tongue by calling his government the 'most corrupt' ever.

Though, Shah quickly realised his gaffe and corrected himself, the video clip soon went viral on social media, mostly by the supporters of Congress.

 

While rattling allegations against Siddaramaiah’s government at a meeting in Karnataka's Davanagere, Amit Shah said, "Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was ever a competition of the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa government is number one..."

Yeddyurappa who was sitting next to him looked redfaced.

Immediately, another leader sitting next to Shah whispered correction into his ear. Following this, Shah corrected himself and repeated, “Siddaramaiah is the most corrupt”.

Within minutes, Congress reacted, tweeting and retweeting the video.

"The Truth can never be Suppressed. Even Amit Shah agrees that Yeddyurappa led the Most Corrupt Government ever," tweeted the handle of the Karnataka Congress.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared the clip and tweeted “The #ShahOfLies finally speaks truth.”

Divya Spandana Ramya, social media head of Congress, also took a jibe a Amit Shah and posted, “Who knew @AmitShah could also speak the truth- we all concur with you Amit ji @BSYBJP is the most corrupt!”

She also posted another video, without a date or location, saying: "This isn’t the first time btw (by the way)- what exactly are Amit Shah’s feelings towards Yedyurappa? All’s not good in the hood."

Yeddyurappa, who had led BJP to its first ever government in the state in the 2008 assembly polls, was forced to step down in August 2011 amid corruption allegations by Karnataka's Lokayukta Santosh Hegde in the Rs 40 crore bribe in Bellary illegal mining case.

In 2016, a special CBI Court acquitted Yeddyurappa, his two sons, son-in-law and nine others in the graft case.

The BJP has named the 75-year-old leader, who enjoys a strong support among the Lingayat community, as its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the elections scheduled for May 12.

Also read: Karnataka to vote on May 12, result May 15; row over 'leaked' dates

With election dates being declared now, the campaign is all set to intensify in the southern state and the Congress campaign machinery may not leave any opportunity to throw this back whenever BJP leaders raise the issue of corruption.

Tags: amit shah, bs yeddyurappa, siddaramaiah, karnataka assembly elections
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman's eyes gouged out, hands cut by ex-husband in vicious attack

-year-old Song Huadi’s former husband also cut tendons of her hands (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists reverse Alzheimer's disease in mice

Scientists reverse Alzheimer's disease mice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

5 ways smiling more can improve your life

A study found that students who watched a film that made them smile and laugh were then better at performing mental arithmetic tasks. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mi MIX 2S breaks record with 101 DxOMark AI camera, launched in China

The Mi MIX 2S is claimed by Xiaomi to be a hardcore iPhone X rival.
 

Indian scandal brews over claim Modi's app ships data abroad

An Indian woman about to download Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official smartphone app in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

This is brutal! Comic video trolling Australian team over ball tampering goes viral

There has been a national outcry over Smith's admission that the leadership group within the team decided to cheat. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hope our 56 inch strongman has plan on Doklam: Rahul swipes at PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should plan to deal the Doklam issue. (Photo: File)

Killer honour: Tableau of Rajasthan murdrer hits roads on Ram Navami

The killer, Shambhu Lal allegedly hacked the victim to death and set his body on fire in Rajsamand district in 2017 in a suspected case of 'love jihad'. (Photo: ANI)

5-yr-old girl kidnapped from Maharashtra, found dead in Gujarat toilet

'On Sunday evening, we got a message that the girl's body was found in Navsari,' Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayant Bajbale of Virar division. (Representational image)

JP Nadda urges Sushma Swaraj to ensure early release of Indian hostages in Nigeria

Former state chief minister and BJP leader Shanta Kumar had earlier written a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, asking her to help in the early release of the three Merchant Navy men. (Photo: PTI)

Terrorist should be treated like terrorist, says Jitendra Singh

The Minister of State in the PMO also said a majority of the youth in Kashmir were part of the mainstream development journey of India led by Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham