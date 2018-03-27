search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka Assembly elections on May 12, result on May 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2018, 11:23 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 11:37 am IST
The tenure of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly expires on May 28.
Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat. (Screengrab)
 Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat. (Screengrab)

New Delhi: Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. The election will be held in single phase. Counting of votes will be held on May 15.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force immediately, the Election Commission of India said.

 

April 17 is the date of the issue of notification, last date of filing nomination is April 24, while the Election Commission has set April 27 as the last date of withdrawal of nomination.

Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said voting guide will be provided to every family.

When asked on how BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya had put the dates of Karnataka elections on social media, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), OP Rawat said, "Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action."

The CEC added, "It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken."

The commission has decided to press in adequate Central security force in the state to keep vigil on the any untoward incident in Karnataka and violence in the poll bound state.

Karnataka is one of the few states where the Congress is in power. It is also the only state in south India where the BJP had been able to form a government.

The high octane campaign for the elections has witnessed both the top parties alleging each other of communal politics and political murders as well as tit-for-tat charges of large-scale corruption.

The tenure of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly expires on May 28 and before that, the new house has to be constituted.

Incumbent Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is eyeing a second term in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in 20 states, is trying to expand in the 21st state. BJP's chief ministerial candidate is BS Yeddyurappa. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) is the third party in the fray.

In 2013, the Congress had bagged 122 assembly seats.

The results in Karnataka, considered to be the gateway to south India for any political party, will be closely watched ahead of the general election due in 2019.

Since BJP came to power in the Centre in 2014, it has taken states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Assam and Manipur from the Congress. The BJP also bagged India's most politically important and largest state Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and in March 2018 it has rooted out the 25-year Left rule in Tripura.

The ruling party in Karnataka, Congress, faces a tough challenge from the BJP, which launched its election campaign in November.

The BJP spent 85 days campaigning across the state and organised a rally in Bengaluru addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has decided to pitch BS Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate.

In 2014, the BJP won 17 of its 20 seats in southern states just in Karnataka, getting massive support from the urban centres like Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Tags: karnataka assembly elections, karnataka elections, karnataka election 2018, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Reproductive drought: No babies for endangered right whales

The winter calving season for critically endangered right whales is ending without a single newborn being spotted off the southeast US coast. (Photo: AP)
 

What's ball-tampering, how is it done and why it's a serious offence in cricket

The ball-tampering row has put question marks on Australian cricket team’s culture. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

How Fanie de Villiers’ tip to cameraman caught Cameron Bancroft ball tampering

Ball-tampering, executed by Australia’s Cameron Bancroft during the third South Africa vs Australia Test in Cape Town, under the go-ahead of the “leadership group”, involving skipper Steve Smith has rocked the cricketing fraternity. (Photo: AP)
 

Bancroft might have got away with ball tampering had he not panicked: Broadcaster

Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera placing sticky yellow tape, which he used to pick up rough granules off the pitch, into the front of his pants when he believed his cheat had been spotted by the umpires. (Photo: AP)
 

Shocking: One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

Sexting over the last decade has been on the rise, which is consistent with the rapid growth in the availability and ownership of smartphones.
 

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farhan Akhtar, first Indian celebrity to quit Facebook amid privacy row

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar tweeted that he has permanently deleted his personal Facebook account. (Photo: DC)

To save woman, journalist Sandeep Sharma mowed down by me: arrested truck driver

Identified as Ranbir Yadav, the driver hails from Gadu Pura village. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala radio jockey Rasikan Rajesh hacked to death, friend injured

Former RJ Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh, 36, was also a mimicry artist as well as a folk singer. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Andhra special status row: YSR Cong MPs to quit after budget session

YSR Congress lawmakers protesting outside the Parliament, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI | File)

Karnataka poll dates to be announced by Election Commission today

Siddaramaiah (L) and BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa (R). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham