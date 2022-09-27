  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Sep 2022 TS doesn’t own ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS doesn’t own Raidurg land: HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Sep 27, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 6:49 am IST
Telangana High Court. (File)
 Telangana High Court. (File)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dismissed the recall petition filed by the Telangana state government seeking a recall on the court’s orders over a piece of land measuring 84 acres and 30 guntas in Survey No. 46 of Raidurg village under Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

A division bench comprising Justice Gandikota Sridevi and Justice M.G. Priyadarshini declined to recall the court’s April 2022 orders stating that the said land belongs to private parties. On April 27, 2022, after hearing review petitions submitted by private parties, including Burgula Shivaramakrishna, Lingaiah and others, who each claimed a portion of the land, the division bench rendered a decision in their favour and rejected the state government’s claim over the disputed land.

The state government challenged the orders by filing a recall petition claiming that the land in the disputed area belongs to it. In its recall petition, the state claimed that the division bench hearing the review petitions erred by accepting phoney papers submitted by private parties as authentic copies and making rulings in their favour.

Senior Supreme Court attorney C.S. Vaidyanathan argued on behalf of the state government that the state had not been given the opportunity to present a case on the merits in the review. He contended that his arguments on behalf of the Telangana state government were not taken into account by the bench in its ruling on the recall petition. Further, Vaidyanathan argued that several cases had been filed by the real estate mafia in an effort to grab the said land in Survey No. 46.

Vaidyanathan also submitted that the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition of Lingamaiah over the title of land and later his review petition was also dismissed by the apex court. The senior counsel also brought to the notice of the court the documents relied upon by the division bench in the review petition was fraudulently submitted by Shivaramakrishna.

Counsel submitted that Shivaramakrishna had filed a fake and fabricated sale deed dated 15 Aban 1259 Hijri (October 9, 1843) and its translated copy, which he said was issued by the office of the director, State Archives Institute. The state government argued that Telangana State Archive & Research Institute did not possess the records of Sethwar and Sale Deeds of Private Estates. Hence the question of issuing the sale deed dated 15 Aban 1259 Hijri (October 9, 1843) and the Sethwar of Raidurg Paigah Village Sy.No. 46 does not arise.

...
Tags: telangana high court, telangana news, land dispute
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 27 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

TS urges HC to recall order on Raidurg land

Latest From Nation

Raods and buildings minister Dadisetty Ramalingeswara Rao — Twitter

NTR was inefficient as leader: Minister Dadisetty Raja

BJP state leader Dasoju Shravan Kumar inaugurates the ‘Intellectual meet’ at TNGOs function hall in Karimnagar on Monday. — DC Image

Modi decisions put India on top: Dasoju

Over 2,000 Hyderabadis celebrated the commencement of Navaratri Utsav on a scintillating note at the Imperial Gardens here on Monday. (DC)

Navaratri off to a sparkling start

Amid heavy rains an ambulance struggles to drive on a waterlogged road in Malakpet on Monday. (P. Surendra/DC)

Heavy rains wreak havoc; traffic goes haywire in Hyderabad city



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

President Murmu leaves for London to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

President Droupadi Murmu leaves for London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: PTI)

Modi to speak at SCO meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Samarkand, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conclave. (PTI)

10% EWS quota is affirmative action: Centre

While the Sinha Commission had put the EWS number at about 18 crores, the Niti Aayog’s multidimensional poverty index puts it at 25.1 crore. (Representational Photo: DC)

Assam: India-Bhutan border gates to reopen on Sept 23 post pandemic

A file image of India - Bhutan border (Twitter)

We are living in constant fear of State: Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->