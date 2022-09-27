TS doesn’t own Raidurg land: HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dismissed the recall petition filed by the Telangana state government seeking a recall on the court’s orders over a piece of land measuring 84 acres and 30 guntas in Survey No. 46 of Raidurg village under Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

A division bench comprising Justice Gandikota Sridevi and Justice M.G. Priyadarshini declined to recall the court’s April 2022 orders stating that the said land belongs to private parties. On April 27, 2022, after hearing review petitions submitted by private parties, including Burgula Shivaramakrishna, Lingaiah and others, who each claimed a portion of the land, the division bench rendered a decision in their favour and rejected the state government’s claim over the disputed land.

The state government challenged the orders by filing a recall petition claiming that the land in the disputed area belongs to it. In its recall petition, the state claimed that the division bench hearing the review petitions erred by accepting phoney papers submitted by private parties as authentic copies and making rulings in their favour.

Senior Supreme Court attorney C.S. Vaidyanathan argued on behalf of the state government that the state had not been given the opportunity to present a case on the merits in the review. He contended that his arguments on behalf of the Telangana state government were not taken into account by the bench in its ruling on the recall petition. Further, Vaidyanathan argued that several cases had been filed by the real estate mafia in an effort to grab the said land in Survey No. 46.

Vaidyanathan also submitted that the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition of Lingamaiah over the title of land and later his review petition was also dismissed by the apex court. The senior counsel also brought to the notice of the court the documents relied upon by the division bench in the review petition was fraudulently submitted by Shivaramakrishna.

Counsel submitted that Shivaramakrishna had filed a fake and fabricated sale deed dated 15 Aban 1259 Hijri (October 9, 1843) and its translated copy, which he said was issued by the office of the director, State Archives Institute. The state government argued that Telangana State Archive & Research Institute did not possess the records of Sethwar and Sale Deeds of Private Estates. Hence the question of issuing the sale deed dated 15 Aban 1259 Hijri (October 9, 1843) and the Sethwar of Raidurg Paigah Village Sy.No. 46 does not arise.