TS urges HC to recall order on Raidurg land

Hyderabad: The State government has requested the Telangana High Court to recall its orders on April 27, 2022, over a piece of land measuring 84 acres 30 guntas in Survey number 46 of Raidurg village under Serilingampally Mandal in Ranga Reddy District.

The land was under dispute since 1925 and the litigants even approached the Supreme Court for adjudication. While dealing with a batch of review petitions filed by private parties, Burgula Shivarama Krishna, Lingaiah and others, who claimed a part of the land, the division bench of the High Court on April 27, 2022, gave its verdict in the favour of private parties and dismissed the state government’s claim.

On February 3, 2022, the High Court had dismissed the orders of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, which without jurisdiction, ordered CCLA to handover the disputed land to Lorvens Projects Pvt Ltd and Syed Rahimullah Hussaini. It also ordered the police to protect the rights of private parties. However, the High Court had faulted the interference of the HRC in the land title issue.

In its recall petition, the Telangana government argued that the division bench, dealing the review petitions, issued orders erroneously by believing fake documents submitted by private parties as true copies.

The recall petition was heard by a division bench comprising Justice G. Sri Devi and Justice Priyadarshini on Thursday.

Senior Supreme Court counsel Vaidyanathan, representing the state government, submitted that the land mafia and real estate mafia have been trying to get the land by invoking several litigation.

Further, he submitted that the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition of Lingamaiah over the title of land and later his review petition was also dismissed by the apex court. The senior counsel also brought to the notice of the court the documents relied upon by the division bench in the review petition was fraudulently submitted by Burugula Ramakrishna.

The counsel submitted that Ramakrishna had filed a fake and fabricated sale deed dated 15 Aban 1259 Hijri (October 9, 1843) and its translated copy, which he said was issued by the office of the director, State Archives Institute.

The state government argued that Telangana State Archive & Research Institute did not possess the records of Sethwar and Sale Deeds of Private Estates. Hence the question of issuing the sale deed dated 15 Aban 1259 Hijri (October 9, 1843) and the Sethwar of Raidurg Paigah Village Sy.No. 46 doesn’t arise. “Further, Telangana State Archives is not having any separate sale deed of private estates i.e. of Pahani and Sarf-i-Khass, and also does not have any sale deed of any private transactions (i.e. purchased or sold) of either movable and immovable properties of any given period,” the government submitted to the court through its counsel.

It also submitted that Telangana State Archives & RI is only a custodian of the records and it has no duty, no service and no authority to issue a certified copy of any translated version of the original document. This department issues only certified copies of original documents not translated ones.

Having heard the recall petition, the bench issued notices to the private parties and adjourned the case to August 10.