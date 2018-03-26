No 'missed call' model, we want direct membership: Cong after deleting app

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said, with only 15,000 downloads of the app, party members did not want to run it any further. (Photo: ANI)

Bhind: After deleting the 'With INC' (Indian National Congress) app from the Google Play Store, Congress said they never wanted to run the app, which had only 15,000 downloads.

"Congress wants a direct membership, not 'missed call' model. 'With INC' App would have been deleted if we ran it in the first place. There were only 15,000 downloads of it. Our members didn't want to run it," party MP Abhishek Singhvi said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Rahul Gandhi-led party deleted the app after it became public that the app's server was in Singapore.

BJP, which had been on the back foot regarding the reports of data leak from the NaMo (Narendra Modi) app, hit back at the party on Monday, leading to a political slugfest on Twitter.

On Sunday, Rahul, in his tweet, had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official app and said that it shares details of users to some firms based in the United States of America.