search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No 'missed call' model, we want direct membership: Cong after deleting app

ANI
Published Mar 26, 2018, 7:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 8:05 pm IST
Earlier, it was reported, the Rahul Gandhi-led party deleted the app after it became public that the app's server was in Singapore.
Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said, with only 15,000 downloads of the app, party members did not want to run it any further. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said, with only 15,000 downloads of the app, party members did not want to run it any further. (Photo: ANI)

Bhind: After deleting the 'With INC' (Indian National Congress) app from the Google Play Store, Congress said they never wanted to run the app, which had only 15,000 downloads.

"Congress wants a direct membership, not 'missed call' model. 'With INC' App would have been deleted if we ran it in the first place. There were only 15,000 downloads of it. Our members didn't want to run it," party MP Abhishek Singhvi said.

 

Earlier, it was reported that the Rahul Gandhi-led party deleted the app after it became public that the app's server was in Singapore.

Also Read: Knee-jerk reaction: Hit back by BJP on data breach, Cong pulls down app, site

BJP, which had been on the back foot regarding the reports of data leak from the NaMo (Narendra Modi) app, hit back at the party on Monday, leading to a political slugfest on Twitter.

On Sunday, Rahul, in his tweet, had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official app and said that it shares details of users to some firms based in the United States of America.

Tags: indian national congress, google play store, congress, with inc app, rahul gandhi, bjp
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhind


Related Stories

Cong leaks info to Rahul friends, says BJP amid row over NaMo app data-sharing


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

11-year-old jumps from mall window to escape fire that killed his family

Fire-fighters held out a rug in order to break the child’s fall (Photo: YouTube)
 

Eating pizza boosts your productivity level: Study

So, if you want to motivate your friend to work harder, try swapping some cash for pizza and compliments instead. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Arjun Kapoor’s post on his mother’s 6th death anniversary will make you emotional

Picture that Arjun Kapoor shared of his mother Mona Kapoor in his Instagram post.
 

Here's the tragic reason why parents are always killed off in Disney movies

According to an interview given to Glamour, Disney producer Don Hahn revealed a heartbreaking story about Walt's own past, which explains the almost total absence of the mother figure in his movies. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

NASA image of 'alien face' on Mars proof of extraterrestrial life: UFO hunter

This Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) image shows an impact crater in Chryse Planitia, not too far from the Viking 1 lander site, that to seems to resemble a bug-eyed head.(Photo: NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems)
 

Mum in search of one night stand stranger so she can introduce him to their daughter

32-year-old Terri Reid slept with the man after meeting him in the city in January 2003.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC extends Karti Chidambaram's interim protection from arrest until April 2

On Monday even as arguments by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Enforcement Directorate remained inconclusive, the Bench extended the protection till April 2. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court agress to hear validity of nikah halala, polygamy among Muslims

Supreme Court agrees to examine the constitutional validity of the prevalent practices of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims and sought responses from the Centre and the Law Commission. (Photo: Representational Image)

Here's why this UP couple who eloped, tied the knot in police station

Vinay Kumar and Neha Verma were in a relationship for quite some time but their families never approved of it. (Photo: ANI)

Towards healthy living: Watch 3D video of yoga with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen doing 'Trikonasana' (triangular pose) in the video. (Twitter Screengrab | @narendramodi)

Journalist Sandeep Sharma, probing 'police-sand mafia link' crushed by truck

Journalist Sandeep Sharma was probing a possible nexus between police and sand mafia. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham