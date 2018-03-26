search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Knee-jerk reaction: Hit back by BJP on data breach, Cong pulls down app, site

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Cong has been targeting BJP over Narendra Modi app amid reports that it sent user data to a US-based firm without consent.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the PM's post to build personal database with intel on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by the government. (Photo: File)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing the PM's post to build personal database with intel on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by the government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hours after being accused by the ruling BJP of sharing user data, Congress on Monday took down both its App and the party membership website.

The Congress app is no longer available on Google Playstore. Those clicking on to its membership site are greeted by with the message reading: "We are incorporating minor changes to the website. Please visit us again in a while to access the INC Membership process."

 

In-charge of BJP's national Information and Technology, Amit Malviya was among the first to react to the Congress pulling down its App.

Malviya further added, "All of you who complained about the surge in anti-BJP and anti-government messages and fake news in recent days on social media, now know who was behind it - an insidious Cambridge Analytica hired by a desperate Congress!"

In earlier tweets on Monday, the BJP IT head had raised "privacy and consent conflicts" in the Congress party's own App.

The Congress has been targeting the BJP over the Narendra Modi app of the Prime Minister amid reports that it sent user data to a US-based company without consent. The allegation surfaced alongside a massive scandal over the alleged misuse of personal data of Facebook users by the disgraced research group Cambridge Analytica to help political parties.

Read: Cong leaks info to Rahul friends, says BJP amid row over NaMo app data-sharing

On Monday morning too, Congress President Rahul Gandhi continued his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP with another Tweet, posted with the hashtag #DeleteNaMoApp.

The Congress President further accused Narendra Modi of misusing the Prime Ministerial post to build personal database with intel on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by the government.

 

Tags: bjp, congress, rahul gandhi, narendra modi app, congress app


Related Stories

Cong leaks info to Rahul friends, says BJP amid row over NaMo app data-sharing


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Taking a break from exercise can worsen depression in 3 days: Study

Stopping exercise can worsen depression in 3 days. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ball-tampering row: Cricket stars slam 'spineless' ICC for leniency towards Smith

Smith will miss the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg from Friday due to his ban. (Photo: AFP)
 

6 signs your husband is ready to have an affair

Men from broken families with a history of infidelity are more likely to cheat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook: Call, text history logging requires users' permission

Facebook says user's data is not sold to third parties. (Photo: AP)
 

5 things you must do to ensure smooth road trip

If you want to ensure a smooth ride and not ruin the trip by any breakdowns than here are the top 5 things one must keep in mind before hitting the road. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google remembers Chipko Movement on its 45th anniversary with a doodle

The doodle shows a group of women holding hands and standing around a tree (Photo: Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 Bihar journlaists killed as car rams their bike, family suspect murder

Irate villagers intercepted the vehicle, but its occupants fled. The mob set the SUV on fire, Avakash Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur, said. (Photo: ANI)

D Roopa, Karnataka IPS officer who exposed Sasikala jail perks, refuses award

D Roopa is currently the Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru). (Photo: ANI)

Cong leaks info to Rahul friends, says BJP amid row over NaMo app data-sharing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Congress President Rahul Gandhi (R). (Photo: PTI)

Why should I surrender: Union minister's son on arrest warrent for Bhagalpur riots

An FIR was also registered against Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat for allegedly inciting communal clash. (Photo: ANI)

4 men gangrape 20-yr-old; accused paraded on street, thrashed by onlookers

The accused were paraded through busy streets, and some women among the onlookers were seen thrashing them. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham