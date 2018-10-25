search on deccanchronicle.com
Two Chinese choppers violated Indian airspace, stayed for 10 minutes: Sources

ANI
Published Oct 25, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 11:39 am IST
The transgression happened near Ladakh trig heights and sources said the two choppers remained in Indian territory for about 10 minutes.
This comes weeks after Pakistan violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image | ANI)
New Delhi: Two Chinese helicopters on September 27 crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC)- the de-facto border between China and India, sources said.

The transgression happened near Ladakh trig heights also known as Trade junction, which connects Ladakh with Tibet.

 

The sources further suggested that the two choppers remained in the Indian territory for about 10 minutes before heading back.

This comes weeks after Pakistan violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back.

Also read: PoK top official was onboard chopper which entered Indian airspace: Report

It was alleged that inside the chopper were PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Tourism Minister Mushtaq Minhas, and the province's Education Minister Ifthikar Gilani. 

These allegations were later rejected by the PoK Prime Minister.

