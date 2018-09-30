search on deccanchronicle.com
Pakistani chopper violates Indian airspace, enters J&K's Poonch district

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 30, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 2:36 pm IST
The Indian Army said in a statement that a Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace alone the Line of Control.
The chopper flew near the LoC for a while before retrieving to Pakistan territory. (Photo: ANI screengrab)
 The chopper flew near the LoC for a while before retrieving to Pakistan territory. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

New Delhi: A Pakistani chopper on Sunday violated Indian airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said. 

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the helicopter can be seen hovering around in Indian airspace. 

 

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm. 

Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back into Pakistan territory. 

More details are awaited. 

 

Tags: pakistani chopper, indian airspace, indian army
