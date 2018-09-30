Pakistani chopper violates Indian airspace, enters J&K's Poonch district

New Delhi: A Pakistani chopper on Sunday violated Indian airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, the helicopter can be seen hovering around in Indian airspace.
Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm.
Official sources said a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back into Pakistan territory.
More details are awaited.
#WATCH A Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/O4QHxCf7CR— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018